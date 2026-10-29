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Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 6 sets up double U-Turn vote

Episode 6 saw the teams face an Intersection twist while racing in Albania
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

The latest episode of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 saw the remaining participants racing around Albania. Interestingly, since the beginning of the season, a new all-female alliance, the 'Boss Lady Alliance' (aka BLA), has been taking shape. The alliance includes the remaining all-female teams: Ali-Joanna and Ann-Marie-Riley. The latter also became the first mother-daughter duo to win a leg (leg 3) of ‘The Amazing Race.’ Other teams that were previously part of the BLA included sisters Saran Dunmore and Dafina Dunmore, as well as Jody Rebhun and Jenn Naso. Jody and Jenn were the third team eliminated from the competition, while Saran and Dafina became the fourth.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 6 (Image Source: CBS)

In the latest episode, Michelle and Matt continued to lead. It was their third time arriving first at the Pit Stop. The two also planned to tell the rest of the teams that they had used their Express Pass, even though they had yet to use it. However, even without an Express Pass, the two have continued to perform well. Daisha and Dalton were the second team to arrive at the Pit Stop, followed by Conner and Garrett, who had used their Express Pass.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Doug and Dylan were the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop. However, they weren't eliminated, since this was a non-elimination leg. However, the grandfather-grandson team will be given a penalty in the next leg of the competition. Episode 6 also featured 'The Intersection,' which required the remaining teams to pair up and complete a task together during the Roadblock. The teams that partnered up were: Michelle-Matt and Daisha-Dalton, Anuar-Andrea and Connor-Garrett, Ali-Joanna and Ann-Marie-Riley, and Doug-Dylan and Erin-Javi. The episode ended with the teams flying to Sri Lanka, where the host told them about the upcoming live double U-Turn vote.

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