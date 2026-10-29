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Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 6 ends with emotional vote

The Savu Tribe went to Tribal Council for the third week in a row
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6 followed the remaining players across the three tribes. Previously, in Episode 5, fans watched two participants go home, leaving the Savu Tribe with only three contestants. The recently released episode titled 'I Love Crying' saw the aftermath of the previous Tribal Councils. Soon, all three tribes received Tree Mail informing them that one member had been requested to attend the “Summit.” Since the meeting could lead to an advantage or immunity, several players were eager to attend. Sharonda, Ori, and Kristin were ultimately chosen as representatives.

A still from ‘Survivor 51’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

At the Summit, Ori, Sharonda, and Kristin saw other ‘Savu OG’s.' They had to choose two people to return to their camps with corn and ribs for lunch, while the third would spend the night on Exile Island with a new “Tethered Idol.” Kristin volunteered to stay behind with the Idol, and Ori and Sharonda agreed. However, the Idol came with a condition: Kristin had to use it on either Ori or Sharonda until the Final Five. She could use it on herself only if neither of them remained in the game by then.

Further, the tribes competed in the Day 12 immunity challenge. The host announced that the first two tribes to finish would earn immunity. Toka and Dina completed the task within the first few seconds, leaving Savu well behind. As a result, Toka and Dina secured immunity, while Savu was sent to Tribal Council for the third consecutive week.

A still from 'Survivor 51' featuring Ori (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Later that night, at Tribal Council, the Savu Tribe members discussed whether Ori’s chances of staying in the game would improve if he played his Shot in the Dark. However, the gamble did not work in his favor, and he was voted out 2-0. While leaving the show, Ori got emotional as he spoke about how he wanted to help his mother retire by winning but "failed."

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