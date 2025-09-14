‘DWTS’ Season 34 pairings almost looked totally different before the big reveal and the reason is unexpected

Alfonso Ribeiro reveals the process behind 'Dancing with the Stars' pairings ahead of season 34 premiere on September 16

'Dancing With the Stars’ co-host Alfonso Ribeiro recently offered a glimpse into what went behind selecting the pairings for Season 34. In a conversation with US Weekly on September 3, before the official cast reveal, Ribeiro candidly revealed the show's casting process, saying that the pairs were completely different a few weeks ago. "Typically, once we have a list of the pros that are gonna be on, we then, at some point, we’ll get the opportunity to hear who’s gonna be [on the show]. But it’s never final, right? It’s ever-changing, and there were some pairings that were different three weeks ago," Ribeiro told the media outlet.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum explained that decisions evolved as new people came in. “Things continue to evolve as new people come in, and you realize, ‘Oh, actually, this is a better pairing than that pairing.’ And they work on it right up until the final day until [the stars and pros] meet each other,” he said. Lauding 'DWTS' executives Deena Katz, Conrad Green, and Rob Mills for their role in giving the show its soul, Ribeiro went on to say that that three “always get it right” when it comes to pairing up celebrity contestants and pro dancers. "They figure it out. I don’t know how they do it, but they always figure out how to put the right people together. They’re magical,” the 'DWTS' host explained.

Talking about the upcoming season, Ribeiro said, "I knew it was going to be a great season. I mean, it’s really incredible, the amount of incredible personalities. We haven’t seen this yet, but great dancing, great stories to tell [and] nostalgia. There’s a lot of everything coming. You’ve got so many great people from different generations coming together, and … everyone’s getting along, everyone’s having a great time. I think it’s gonna be an incredible season.” Ribeiro added that he even heard some rumblings about the partnerships’ first rehearsals in the ballroom, before joking, "They're just getting started. I’ve heard some things [and] there’s gonna be some fun stuff.”

Ribeiro also believes an underdog could lift the Mirrorball Trophy this year. He explained that success on the show is as much about a contestant’s personality as it is about their dance ability. "It’s part of who’s going to be willing to share their heart with America while dancing. So there might be some on the dance floor frontrunners, but they may not be actual frontrunners because we’ve seen in the past people go home early when they don’t showcase their personality," he said. Season 34 of 'DWTS' is set to premiere on September 16 on ABC and Disney+. The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. TikTok star Alix Earle, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, actor Corey Feldman, Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordan Chiles, talk show sidekick Andy Richter, and Dylan Efron are among those who will grace the 'DWTS' stage this season.