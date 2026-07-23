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Jamie Campbell Bower joins ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ as first-look images reveal his role

Jamie Campbell Bower's role in 'TROP' Season 3 was revealed through an exclusive image where he is sharing space with his love interest.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Jamie Campbell Bower on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bowerjamie)
A still of Jamie Campbell Bower on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bowerjamie)

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power' has finally drawn back the curtains from the top-secret role 'Stranger Things' alum Jamie Campbell Bower will be playing. The news of Bower's casting arrived in February 2025, according to Deadline. He was tapped as a series regular for the Prime Video series' upcoming third season. Details regarding his role were kept under wraps, but it was touted as "'Rings of Power's biggest new cast addition." In the casting information, the part was alluded to as a handsome high-born knight. It was rumored that he would be the new love interest for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). This rumor made many fans speculate that Bower's character could be Celeborn, which was played by Marton Csokas in Peter Jackson's movies. 

Jamie Campbell Bower attends Netflix's
Jamie Campbell Bower attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Emmys FYSEE Event — Image Source: Getty Images | Brianna Bryson / Staff

The fans were right. Bower is indeed joining the Tolkien saga as Celeborn, an Elf lord and warrior. The revelation was made through the first image of the actor provided exclusively to Empire Online Magazine. The image features him in a loving embrace with Galadriel. For those unaware, Celeborn married Galadriel during the First Age. In the timeline of 'The Rings of Power' (TROP), he has been apart from Galadriel for centuries. She currently believes that Celeborn is dead, and over the course of the two seasons has developed a deep bond with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) or Sauron. It remains to be seen how the show will introduce his character in the current state of affairs. 

Galadriel faces renewed temptations from Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 2 (@primevideo)
Galadriel faces renewed temptations from Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 2 (@primevideo)

Bower also talked about the character, as he described him as a sort of "lover boy." The 'Stranger Things' alum shared that he was inspired by JRR Tolkien's equation with his wife Edith, while portraying Celeborn's feelings for Galadriel. "This idea of longing and yearning is so pervasive in Tolkien's relationship with Edith for the time that they were apart," explained Bower. "I really feasted on that idea. Celeborn has had to find a way to survive whilst longing for something that he so dearly loved and so dearly missed as well." Clark was also elated to bring the equation on screen and work with Bower. "She's kind of rude to him in the books," Clark shared. "She's the queen! But Jamie looks exactly like how I would imagine Celeborn. He's such an Elf."

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay found Bower to be a standout in the hundreds of auditions they saw for Celeborn. "He has this voice that is rich and hypnotic and sonorous that feels it has the wisdom of the ages buried inside of it," shared Payne. "And then we did a chemistry read [with Clark], and instantly it just felt like he loved her so much. It felt so natural, and so organic, and so right." Season 3 of 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 11.

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