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Tom Hiddleston teases ‘The Night Manager’ Season 3 progress following high-stakes arc: ‘It’s coming…’

‘The Night Manager’ star sheds light on where season three stands and what it will likely deal with.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Still of Jonathan Pine from 'The Night Manager' — Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Des Willie
Still of Jonathan Pine from 'The Night Manager' — Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Des Willie

Tom Hiddleston shares an update about 'The Night Manager' that will surely make fans happy. The BBC series returned for its sophomore installment after around a decade since the first installment on January 1, 2026. The sophomore season built on the brilliance of the first, as reflected in the 86% Tomatometer rating. The second season ended with Richard "Dickie" Onslow Roper (Hugh Laurie) earning a significant victory over Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston). Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) were both killed due to this plan. Both these deaths wiped out Jonathan's entire spy network, stripping him of both his personal and MI6 (the British Secret Intelligence Service) ties. Such an ending suggested that Jonathan's story was far from over. 

Jonathan and Roxana in 'The Night Manager'
Jonathan and Roxana in 'The Night Manager' — Image Source: Prime Video

Hiddleston told TV Insider in January that work on Season 3 was on even though it had not officially been greenlit by BBC One and Amazon Prime Video. "It's not in official pre-production, but it's in official development. We're working on it, we're refining the story and the architecture of what we really like," he said. He added that seasons two and three were initially planned as a two-volume story. Two weeks later, he told The Morning that Season 3 was officially happening. Considering that it took ten years for the second season to come to life, fans were concerned that the third season would also take such a long time. The exact premiere date and production schedule remained under wraps. Hiddleston, though, assured fans that this time the wait won't be that long. "We will be sooner than that. It's booked in. We're going to do it," he stated.

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine in 'The Night Manager' (Cover image credit: AMC | Photo by Des Willie)
Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine in 'The Night Manager' (Cover image credit: AMC | Photo by Des Willie)

Radio Times recently caught up with Hiddleston during the promotions of his new documentary series, 'Pompeii: Out of Time,' and asked about the show. "I can tell you it's coming along," the actor shared. "It's one of the most profound and significant pieces of work in my acting life. I'm so grateful to The Ink Factory for including me in the journey of generating the material now as we imagine how to develop the story further."

Screenshot of Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper from ‘The Night Manager’ clip [Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo]
Screenshot of Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper from ‘The Night Manager’ clip (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Hiddleston further shed light on the direction season three could take, and it may be tied to the UK's present circumstances. "I would say our discussions about The Night Manager 3 are very alive right now and very connected to the conversation about our lives right now and the direction of travel in the UK. As we know from the ending of season 2, Johnathan Pine finds himself in a tight spot... wait and see, it's exciting stuff," he shared. David Farr, who created the show and also serves as the executive producer, stated that the third installment will be about 'redemption.'  "All of us want to see justice, redemption, and we want to see something change, so I feel like season 3, there is actually a deep emotional and moral imperative to honour that," he explained. 

Tom Hiddleston in a screenshot from 'The Night Manager' season two trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Prime Video)
Tom Hiddleston in a screenshot from 'The Night Manager' season two trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Prime Video)

The 'Loki' actor also shared his profound love for the character and the series during the interview. He called Jonathan Pine "one of my favourite characters I've ever played." Also, he appreciated how John le Carré crafted this rich universe in his 1993 novel of the same name, which they brought to the world. "I think the way he used his chosen form of the espionage thriller is a way of examining who we are, and certainly who we are in the UK," he shared. "If spies are patrolling the boundaries of our freedoms to protect them, if they're doing it for the flag, if they're doing it for the country, what is the country they're representing?" All episodes of 'The Night Manager' are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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