DC’s new ‘Superman’ spinoff about Jimmy Olsen finds showrunners and confirms big-name villain

The untitled Olsen show will be spearheaded by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the duo best known for creating ‘American Vandal.’

The world of ‘Superman’ is growing far beyond the skies of Metropolis. As DC Studios continues to expand its cinematic and television universe, a new ‘Superman’ spinoff centered on the beloved Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen is officially gaining traction. The latest update from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the project has landed its creative team. The untitled Olsen show will be spearheaded by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the duo best known for creating Netflix’s Emmy-nominated mockumentary ‘American Vandal.’ Both will serve as writers and executive producers on the HBO Max project.

The series will follow Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, as he handles life in Metropolis while working at the Daily Planet, tackling stories that explore the darker, more bizarre corners of the superhero world. But unlike the main ‘Superman’ films, this show will put Jimmy and his fellow journalists front and center, with neither Lois Lane nor Clark Kent expected to appear. According to early reports, the plot will focus on the Daily Planet’s lesser-seen staff as they investigate cases involving super-powered criminals and strange phenomena. One of those threats is already confirmed!

The telepathic gorilla genius Gorilla Grodd, a classic DC villain typically associated with ‘The Flash,’ will serve as a key antagonist throughout the season. This new direction gives the 'Superman' universe an opportunity to explore Metropolis from a more grounded, human perspective: through the lens of journalists who must navigate a city where alien battles and supervillain attacks are just another day at work. While no additional casting announcements have been made, several familiar faces from James Gunn’s 2025 ‘Superman’ film are expected to reprise their roles. Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), and Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard) are likely to return.

The Olsen project is one of several ‘Superman’-related spinoffs DC Studios has in development. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that DC was also exploring a potential series centered on Mister Terrific, who appeared in ‘Superman,’ portrayed by Edi Gathegi. While Gathegi’s spinoff has not yet been confirmed, the Olsen series now appears to be leading the pack in terms of development progress. If HBO Max gives the green light for a full series order, this would become one of the first major television extensions of Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe (DCU). The project comes on the heels of DC’s announcement that a V for Vendetta TV adaptation is also being developed for HBO.

On the film side, DC Studios is keeping busy as well. Following the success of 2025’s ‘Superman,’ a sequel titled ‘Man of Tomorrow’ is already in active development. Gunn will return to direct, with David Corenswet reprising his role as Superman and Nicholas Hoult once again donning Lex Luthor’s tailored suits. The film is scheduled to begin production in 2026, with a release planned for 2027. In addition, fans can look forward to Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ slated for release on June 26, 2026, following the Kryptonian hero’s introduction in this summer’s ‘Superman.’