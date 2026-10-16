Is Mr Nas Constance’s father? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episodes 9-10 drop a major reveal

The latest episodes uncover surprising family connection that could change everything for Constance

The two episodes, ‘The Devil Is in the Details’ and ‘The Prodigal Son,’ have turned the history of ‘American Horror Story’ upside down. For weeks, fans were speculating about this mysterious Mr. Nas (Fedor Steer/Paul Anthony Kelly) and his connection to iconic Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange). Well, the latest two episodes of Season 13, released on October 15, shattered bloodline expectations that connect with the underworld. In a psychedelic dream sequence in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episode 9, Constance makes Mr. Nas a casual offer to rule beside him as his mistress/wife. Instead, the series has a game-changing reveal in store: Mr. Nas can’t be her boyfriend because he is her dad!

Jessica Lange as Constance and Paul Anthony Kelly as Mr Nas in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 (Image Source: FX)

This twist deepens in Episode 10 when young Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, reveals to hospice worker Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari) that, surprise, he is his father, too. That’s right. Ben and Constance are now siblings, and we finally get to the bottom of what’s going on with the old man. Ben’s investigation of that “616” mark on his body unlocks forgotten childhood memories of Mr. Nas. Moreover, it is uncovered that the answer is Satan. That means Mr. Nas is Satan himself, living under a human name, “Taylor Dorium Nas,” which is a chilling anagram for “I’m Your Lord Satan.”

Joey Pollari as Ben in 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image Source: FX)

It all begins with a cosmic wager between God and the Devil back in 1939. If Satan can make it as a mortal human for 100 years in a row, then he gets to take Earth, Heaven, and Hell for himself. Only, he is a cheater, and he is using a dark ritual where he kills off groups of 13 women to quicken his aging as a human. Nas, Satan’s earthly identity, is hell-bent on winning the wager and shoving victory in God’s face. And he also has a score to settle with Cordelia Goode’s coven because he needs them to become the final sacrifice. Down in New Orleans, Papa Legba and Marie Laveau reveal all to the witches: Satan is on a revenge trip because they killed his last son.

Finally, Mallory reveals her biggest witch secret to the Coven: that she is the future Supreme and she went back in time to run over and kill Michael Langdon in ‘Apocalypse.’ She never mentioned that part of the timeline pivot, so the witches are trying to find out why they are the Devil’s primary target now. Since Michael is erased from the timeline, Satan needs a new son to rule the Earth while he conquers the Kingdom of Heaven and Hell. Mr. Nas has chosen his son, Ben, to take this dark crown, and he promises him total dominion.

A still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image Source: FX)

The double-feature ends on a massive cliff-hanger: the witches are getting ready for a major spiritual battle, and as they make their plans, who walks through the door? None other than Ben himself. He enters with “I believe that you’re looking for me.” So, what’s he going to do? Follow in the footsteps of his dad and boss the Hell out of everyone else? Or join the witches to kill his own dad? That’s the mystery for the last three episodes of the season.



Stay tune for more such explainers as 'American Horror Story' Season 13 Episode 11 and 12 drop October 22 only on FX/Hulu.