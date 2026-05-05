‘American Idol’ Season 24 finalists revealed as competition heats up during Class of 2006 reunion episode

OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson mentored the contestants in the latest episode

The latest episode of ‘American Idol’ Season 24 didn’t just stick to the usual format. It turned into a full-blown throwback party with several surprises for fans. The show brought back familiar faces from the Class of 2006 while mixing things up with a ‘DWTS’ twist that no one saw coming. The Top 5 contestants had a lot riding on this night, and there was no easing into it. They had to perform not once, but twice, and each round came with its own set of challenges. The first round introduced a crossover with ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Professional dancers Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, Rylee Arnold, and Jan Ravnik took the stage, adding movement and rhythm to the vocal performances.

American Idol Season 24 Top 5, including Chris Tungseth, Braden Rumfelt, Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough, pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

Keyla Richardson performed ‘River Deep, Mountain High’, originally made famous by Ike & Tina Turner. Chris Tungseth took a different route with ‘Northern Attitude’ by Noah Kahan. Braden Rumfelt performed ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swims, while Hannah Harper slowed things down with a smoky version of ‘Fever’, a track by Peggy Lee. Jordan McCullough rounded out the first round with ‘Footprints in the Sand’ by Leona Lewis. If that wasn’t enough, the second round flipped the script again. This time, the Top 5 contestants were paired with returning favorites from Season 5 for duet performances. Keyla teamed up with Taylor Hicks for ‘Living for the City’ by Stevie Wonder. Chris joined Bucky Covington for ‘The Thunder Rolls’, a classic by Garth Brooks, while Braden shared the spotlight with Paris Bennett for ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Queen.

Screengrabs of Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson from 'American Idol' Season 24 (Image Source: YouTube | @AmericanIdol)

Hannah partnered with Kellie Pickler to perform ‘A Broken Wing’, a song made popular by Martina McBride. Meanwhile, Jordan and Elliott Yamin delivered ‘A Song for You’ by Donny Hathaway. Watching former contestants return to the stage alongside current hopefuls gave the episode a full-circle feeling. It also reminded viewers how far some of these artists have come since their time in the competition. Of course, the judges had their say throughout the night. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood offered their thoughts after each performance, pointing out what worked and where contestants could improve. They were joined by OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who worked behind the scenes as mentors. Abdul also stepped in as a guest judge.

Screengrabs of Braden Rumfelt and Chris Tungseth from 'American Idol' Season 24 (Image Source: YouTube | @AmericanIdol)

The episode also squeezed in a surprise appearance from last season’s winner, Jamal Roberts, who performed his new single ‘Perfect for Me’. By the time everything wrapped up, it all came down to America’s votes. Host Ryan Seacrest stepped forward to reveal the results. Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough were announced as the Top 3, earning their spots in the finale. That meant the journey ended for Braden Rumfelt and Chris Tungseth, who were sent home just short of the last round. Now, the fans’ focus is on the final showdown, which is set to air on May 11.