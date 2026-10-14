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‘The Trap’ ending explained: Who killed Anna, and does Lisa finally uncover the truth?

Lisa’s search for Anna’s killer leads to a confession that raises new questions about her own memories.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Anna (L) and Lisa (R) share a moment together, while ‘The Trap’ later reveals tensions beneath their bond (Cover Image Source: Youtube | Netflix)
Anna (L) and Lisa (R) share a moment together, while ‘The Trap’ later reveals tensions beneath their bond (Cover Image Source: Youtube | Netflix)

Lisa Konrad knows how to write a story, but she cannot make sense of the one that has kept her inside her home for nearly a decade. In Netflix’s German thriller ‘The Trap,’ the author believes she recognizes her sister Anna’s killer on television. She writes a novel about the murder and invites the man for an interview, hoping to get a confession. All six episodes arrived on October 13, with a finale that leaves one detail of Anna’s death unresolved.

Robert Lenzen, the journalist played by Hans Löw, admits to stabbing Anna. The two had been having an affair while he was married, and their relationship ended in a confrontation. According to Robert, Anna threatened to expose their affair when he tried to break things off. He attacked her and fled when Lisa arrived at the apartment. Lisa was right about recognizing him, but his confession does not explain everything that happened that night.

Lisa spots Robert Lenzen on television and believes he is the man she saw the night Anna died in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Lisa spots Robert Lenzen on television and believes he is the man she saw the night Anna died in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The problem is the number of wounds. Robert insists he stabbed Anna six times, while Lisa’s account in her manuscript describes eight. He claims Lisa inflicted the final two wounds, raising the possibility that she killed the sister she has spent years mourning. However, the finale does not establish that his accusation is true. It comes from someone who has already gone to considerable lengths to make Lisa distrust her own memory.

That manipulation began during the interview Lisa arranged at her home. Robert had obtained information about her medical history and used it to unsettle her, playing music connected to Anna’s death. He also put GHB in her water and bufotenine in her coffee, having bribed a photographer to help him secure photos and audio for a scoop. Robert then suggested Lisa had killed Anna, leaving her questioning what she remembered. She had invited him there to expose his involvement, but he turned the encounter against her.

Lisa prepares a hidden handgun beneath the table before confronting Robert Lenzen in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Lisa prepares a hidden handgun beneath the table before confronting Robert Lenzen in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Lisa begins to find her way back to the truth when the gardener confirms he heard the music Robert denied playing. She also visits her parents and learns they do not believe she killed Anna, contrary to what Robert had suggested. These discoveries give her reason to confront him again, and she records their conversation. After he confesses and accuses her, Lisa hits him with an ashtray and tries to escape. Robert pursues her, but her publisher, Norbert, and publicist, Pia, arrive while the police are being contacted. He takes his own life before he can be arrested.

What Lisa does afterward brings the suspicion back to her. Afterward, she listens to the recording, returning to the moment Robert says he stabbed Anna six times, returning to the moment Robert says he stabbed Anna six times. Then she deletes it. That could mean she is protecting herself by removing a confession that also implicates her. It could also mean she wants to stop listening to an accusation from a man who has repeatedly manipulated her. The choice matters, but it does not prove she inflicted those remaining wounds.

Lisa Konrad (L) interviews Robert Lenzen (R) in her search for answers about Anna’s murder in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Lisa Konrad (L) interviews Robert Lenzen (R) in her search for answers about Anna’s murder in ‘The Trap’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The flashbacks make it harder to dismiss Robert’s claim outright. Lisa and Anna’s relationship was marked by jealousy and competition, with Anna resenting her sister’s success as an author. That history provides context for the accusation, though resentment alone does not establish guilt. Lisa’s final smile is similarly open to interpretation: she may feel she has escaped suspicion, or she may be relieved that the confrontation is over. She finally uncovers Robert’s involvement, but whether she also played a part in Anna’s death remains unanswered.

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