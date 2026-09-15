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Sally Field sets record with her win at the 2026 Emmy Awards: 'This is not supposed to happen'

Sally Field won in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie’ category for her work in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Sally Field won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer)
Sally Field won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer)

Sally Field took home an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for her work in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures.’ The victory made her the oldest winner in the category. The previous record holder was Jessica Tandy, who won for ‘Foxfire’ in 1987. Tandy was 79 years and 2 months at the time of her win, and Field edged her out by just a few months at 79 years and 10 months. The actress was facing off against Carey Mulligan for 'Beef,' Sarah Snook for 'All Her Fault,' Sarah Pidgeon for 'Love Story,' and Claire Danes for 'The Beast in Me' for a win in this category. 

Sally Field pays tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sally Field pays tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday (Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Pizzello)

The attendees at the Peacock Theater gave Field a standing ovation when she took the stage to receive the award. “Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I love this project from page one.” Later, the actress thanked her octopus co-star Marcellus as well as Canada, where the film was shot. “Blessed Canada, our neighbors, our friends,” she said. The actress then gave a shout-out to everyone who brought the movie to life. “This story of an old woman, a young man, and an octopus doesn’t come around a lot,” she noted. She then thanked “Tony Lipp and Anonymous who ripped it out of the marketplace." 

Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
Sally Field in a still from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' (Image Source: Netflix)

Field then extended her gratitude to her cast, saying, "Alfred Molina, who gave it (octopus) voice, and Ashley Connor, oh my gosh, the cinematographer who made the Pacific Northwest another character.” Lewis Pullman, who played Cameron in the movie, was also mentioned. “I wouldn’t be up here if not for the magical talent of Lewis Pullman, who stood next to me the whole time,” Field shared. This marked Field's fourth Emmy victory, and the first since 2007. Field played Tova Sullivan in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ a grieving widow who forms an unlikely bond with an intelligent octopus while looking for her missing son. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

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