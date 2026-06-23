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Mindy Kaling shares update on 'Not Suitable For Work' Season 2: 'Keeping my fingers...'

The two-episode finale of Season 1 was set against the backdrop of Christmas and New Year's Eve, and now Kaling shared an update on the show's future.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
UPDATED 16 MINUTES AGO
Still of Kel, Josh and Davis in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
Still of Kel, Josh and Davis in 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

The debut season of 'Not Suitable For Work' recently concluded on Hulu. The nine-episode debut season concluded with the release of its final two episodes on Tuesday, set against the backdrop of Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Mind Kaling show's debut season parted on a high note, with the professionally ambitious quintet of 20-something characters at the forefront. While Josh, Avantika, and Kel came out victorious by the time the end credits rolled in, Davis suffered a setback. Elsewhere, AJ's future arc remained a question mark. Additionally, AJ and Davis grew closer, and Kel finally gathered the courage to make a move on his theatre co-worker. 

As is the case with any particular series concluding a season, fans of the show are naturally wondering about whether 'Not Suitable For Work' has been renewed by Hulu for Season 2. Following the debut season finale, Kaling recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Deadline, where she addressed questions about the potential second season, unpacked the finale cliffhanger, and more. When asked about the status of a potential Season 2 of 'Not Suitable For Work', and whether a writers’ room had been assembled, Kaling explained, "Our writers' room has been up for Season 2, which is wonderful. Of course, the big question is whether we’ll get an official pickup for production. I keep my fingers crossed. I love the show so much, I’m so glad that it’s doing well. One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that the cast expresses their love through all the social content that they’ve been doing." 

Avantika Vandanapu and Ella Hunt in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Gwen Capistran)
Avantika Vandanapu and Ella Hunt in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Gwen Capistran)

Kaling added, "It’s not like anyone’s getting paid to make TikTok videos for the show, and yet they are doing it and doing so much to promote it, and as a creator, that’s all you can ask for. I love the show so much, so I’d love to keep making it for years and years, and yes, I’m right now just keeping my fingers crossed." As of this writing, Hulu hasn't officially greenlit Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling show. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't any possibility of a renewal. 

Still of AJ and David from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Disney |Gwen Capistran)
Still of AJ and David from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Cover Image Source: Disney |Gwen Capistran)

While it's true that the debut season has a 52% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a renewal remains possible given Kaling's track record and the show's early reception. In any case, since the series has only recently concluded its first season, it will be a while before Hulu gathers the necessary viewership numbers. Ultimately, viewership numbers would play an important role. All the episodes of 'Not Suitable For Work' are available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. 

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