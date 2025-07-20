‘Shark Tank’ season 17 to feature new celebrity investors as longtime Shark exits after 14 seasons

With the next season of ‘Shark Tank’ coming near, the show has announced its mind-blowing guest list.

‘Shark Tank’ is gearing up to return with another season of compelling pitches and innovative business ideas. To boost anticipation for Season 17, the show recently revealed its lineup of guest Sharks. On the show, judges, known as guest Sharks, join the regular panel to invest in entrepreneurs’ pitches.

As per Variety, Season 17 Sharks include Allison Ellsworth, founder and CBO of poppi, and Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of Magnolia. Also joining them is venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and co-founder of Reddit, along with Kendra Scott, founder of the eponymous brand. Another big name who will make an appearance on the show, alongside the multimillionaire judges, is the co-anchor of ‘Good Morning America’ and co-founder of SMAC, the ultimate Michael Strahan.

Strahan will appear alongside guest Sharks such as Fawn Weaver, CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc., and venture capitalist Rashaun Williams, a limited partner in the Atlanta Falcons. Interestingly, they both were seen in Season 16. Along with the announcement of the guest judges, the report also states that Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary will make a return on the show. However, from the previous strong panel, Mark Cuban will not return to the show, as he decided to part ways with ‘Shark Tank’ after serving as its judge for a whopping 14 Seasons.

As per the Economic Times, Cuban has been the Shark on the reality show since 2011. This isn’t the first time Cuban has hinted at leaving the show, surprising his fans. Previously, Cuban hinted at his departure in 2023. The reason was clear and sweet, as he wanted to spend his summer with his kids. Following his departure, Cuban will reportedly focus on his new firm, Harbinger Sports Partners. The firm is a $750 million private equity fund focused on sports franchises. He will be joined by two veteran sports executives: Rashaun Williams and Steve Cannon, the former CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, parent company of the Atlanta Falcons.

‘Shark Tank’ Season 17 can be enjoyed on ABC, Wednesdays this fall. According to the official description of the show, “The Sharks – tough, self-made multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons — will continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer and will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”