‘General Hospital’ celebrates 16,000 episodes by introducing a character named after the late Tristan Rogers

The show's milestone episode aired on July 13 and paid tribute to one of its most beloved characters

'General Hospital' has crossed another huge milestone. The longest-running scripted American drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production recently aired its 16,000th episode. The team behind the show celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake at the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on June 1. The show's official handles shared pictures from the celebration, where the team thanked fans for sticking with the show for six decades. The milestone episode eventually made it to the screen on July 13.

Still of Sonny in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC)

Long-time cast members Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Lynn Herring, and Kristina Wagner expressed their delight via On the Red Carpet. For every one of them, it was surreal that the show had lasted so long in such a competitive environment. Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, spoke about the pivotal role the show played in his life. "I've been on the show 33 years; I'm 63, and this show is 63 years old. So it's over half of my life that I've been here," he said to the journalist. Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina Robinson, called the show "generational."

Still of Robert from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC)

The show paid tribute to one of its most beloved characters during its milestone episode. Dr. Tristan Roberts, played by Dean Geyer, was introduced as a new surgeon in the hospital. This character is named after Tristan Rogers, the 'GH' alum who played Robert Scorpio on the show from 1980 to 2025. Rogers breathed his last on August 15, 2025, after revealing his cancer diagnosis some weeks earlier. Geyer is known for his roles in shows like 'Glee' and '9-1-1.'

Still of Jason from General Hospital's 16,000th episode (Image Source: ABC)

Head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten describe Dr. Tristan as witty and accomplished, according to Soap Opera Digest. However, for him, "a clean break with his past will prove difficult when he discovers his adopted home is host to more than a few connections to a life he left behind." The surgeon seemingly gets off to a rocky start with Britt, played by Kelly Thiebaud, which will lead to an interesting dynamic. The episode also features the return of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and sees Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) reunite.

Despite being around for so long, 'General Hospital' continues to dominate rating charts. As per Soap Opera Network, it recently achieved the season's highest ratings among Women aged 18-49 and Women aged 25-54. Frank and Doris Hursley created the show in 1963, when it premiered. Frank Valentini now serves as the executive producer alongside co-writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten. The show airs on weekdays on ABC and streams later on Hulu.