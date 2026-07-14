‘Friday the 13th’ prequel ‘Crystal Lake’ drops first trailer, teasing the origin of the cursed town

Peacock has finally dropped the first trailer for ‘Crystal Lake’. Here’s what the eerie preview reveals about Jason Voorhees’ haunting origin.

The ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise is heading back to where the nightmare first began. Over four decades after the original movie introduced audiences to Camp Crystal Lake, Peacock has finally unveiled the first trailer for ‘Crystal Lake’, the upcoming prequel series from A24. Along with the teaser, the streamer also released several first-look images ahead of the show’s fall debut. Set to premiere on October 15, ‘Crystal Lake’ rewinds the clock to the events encircling Jason Voorhees’ childhood and the mystery surrounding his mother, Pamela Voorhees. The trailer suggests that this is not simply another slasher story. Instead, it leans into psychological horror, unsettling mystery, and the eerie reputation that has haunted the town for decades. Leading the cast is Linda Cardellini, who steps into the role of Pamela “Pam” Voorhees.

OUR FIRST OFFICIAL LOOK AT THE ‘FRIDAY THE 13TH’ PREQUEL SERIES ‘CRYSTAL LAKE’ STARRING LINDA CARDELLINI AS PAMELA VOORHEES!!! pic.twitter.com/A0HUaeGkM1 — kyler ໒ (@slshers) July 13, 2026

The first footage paints her as a woman consumed by grief after the death of her young son, Jason, whose drowning in Crystal Lake becomes the spark that changes everything. The haunting atmosphere and slow-building tension hint that the series plans to explore the origins of the curse long before hockey masks and machetes became synonymous with the franchise. According to the official synopsis, Pam is a single mother still trying to cope with unimaginable loss nearly a year after Jason’s tragic death in the lake. Her life takes another turn when unexpected visitors arrive searching for answers about her past. The logline reads, “When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?”

That mystery sits at the heart of the series, with the trailer suggesting that the town itself may be hiding more secrets than anyone is willing to admit. The teaser wastes little time setting an unsettling tone. It begins with a children’s chorus singing in chilling harmony, “The time has come, so let out a cheer.” Moments later, the screen is bathed in red as a body covered by a sheet is wheeled away on a stretcher. Viewers then catch glimpses of frightened townspeople, shadowy forests, flickering campfires, and quick flashes of violence. While Jason himself remains largely out of sight, his presence is felt throughout nearly every frame. One voice in the trailer connects the horrifying events to the town’s troubled past.

A screengrab taken from 'Crystal Lake' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @peacock)

Someone explained, “It’s like someone put a curse on this town. It all started when that kid drowned last summer. There’s something in these woods and all it knows how to do is kill.” That line neatly ties the show’s main mystery to Jason’s drowning, suggesting that what happened at Crystal Lake may have awakened something much darker than local folklore. Moreover, the cast extends beyond Cardellini with William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom joining as series regulars. Recurring appearances include Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, and Phoenix Parnevik. Fans won’t have to wait week after week to find out how the mystery plays out. Peacock plans to release all eight hour-long episodes on October 15, making the entire season available to binge on premiere day.