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AMC teases Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 with first look and premiere update

The psychological thriller’s upcoming season 3 will feature Alexandra Daddario along with some new faces and an exciting twist in the storyline.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)
A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)

AMC finally revealed the first look for Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3. On Sunday night, fans witnessed the teaser during ‘The Vampire Lestat’ penultimate episode. The teaser dramatically teased, “Power will be tested.” It showed Alexandra Daddario (playing Rowan Fielding), with electricity crackling, elevating off the ground. It happened while she was at the hospital, as she approached a patient lying on a gurney. Her eyes turned shockingly black as she had several visions. According to the ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 official description, it will be set in Salem, Massachusetts. The storyline will revolve around the mythology of witchcraft: “dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore.”

A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)
A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)

For Season 3, the show will undergo a major change: the setting will shift from New Orleans to Salem. Along with Alexandra Daddario, fans will see Tongayi Chirisa (as Ciprien Grieve), Harry Hamlin (as Cortland Mayfair), Alyssa Jirrels (as Moira Mayfair), and more. In addition, AMC will feature new cast members on the show. Betsy Brandt (from ‘Breaking Bad’) will play Katherine, James Frain (from ‘The Tudors’) will play Solomon, Eliza Scanlen (from ‘Sharp Objects’) will play Jessica, along with Omar Maskati (from ‘Better Call Saul’) as Leo.

A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)
A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)

Another newly added cast member, Michiel Huisman (from ‘Game of Thrones’), will also be joining the AMC show as Michael. His role will be quite exciting, as he will play a carpenter and an innkeeper. This is because he carries a dark secret, and everything turns upside down after he gets involved with Rowan. The teaser also revealed that the third season will be released in 2027 on AMC and AMC+. The showrunners for the upcoming season will be Esta Spalding and Thomas Schnauz. It will be executive produced by Anne Rice (Immortal Universe for AMC Networks), Michelle Ashford, Tom Williams, and two co-showrunners.

A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)
A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)

Coming back to the show’s teaser being dropped during ‘The Vampire Lestat’ episode, it is quite interesting. There have been a few new connections between the two Anne Rice shows. The first one was Lestat (played by Sam Reid) telling Louis (played by Jacob Anderson) that he was in a book club with none other than Cortland Mayfair (played by Harry Hamlin) on ‘Mayfair Witches.’ It turned out to be a surprising connection not only to Louis but also to the viewers. The second connection was Lestat and Louis paying a visit to Merrick Mayfair (played by Sarah Afful), a member of the family from Rice’s novels, which will be introduced on ‘Mayfair Witches.’ The purpose behind their meeting was to hopefully contact Claudia (played by Delainey Hayles) from beyond the grave. Until the upcoming season premieres, fans can stream the first two seasons of the gothic supernatural thriller.

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