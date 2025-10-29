'Will Trent' Season 4 finally sets premiere date on ABC, here's everything we know so far

The highly-anticipated fourth season of the hit cop show 'Will Trent' will be dropping in January 2026.

We have a piece of good news for all the 'Will Trent' fans out there. The long-awaited fourth season of the ABC show will be hitting your television screens in the first full week of the new year. Yeah, you read that right. According to ABC's press release, 'Will Trent' Season 4 is scheduled to release on January 6, 2026. Just like the previous seasons of the police procedural television series, the upcoming season will air at 8 pm ET on ABC. Following that, the viewers will get to see the midseason premiere of 'High Potential' Season 2 at 9 pm ET and 'The Rookie' Season 8 premiere at 10 pm ET.

For the unversed, let us share with you, 'Will Trent' is a police drama series developed by Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen, and based on a series of novels by Karin Slaughter. The show revolves around special agent Will Trent (played by Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Along with Rodriguez, the show also stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Bluebell, Gina Rodriguez, and Kevin Daniels in pivotal roles.

'Will Trent' Season 1 premiered on January 3, 2023, on ABC. Soon after, the show was renewed for a second season, which saw the light of day on February 20, 2024. Nearly two months following season 2 finale, the show got renewed for a third season, which premiered earlier this year on January 7. Now, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the fourth season of the hit cop show, which will arrive next year.

As per a report by ScreenRant, the forthcoming season of 'Will Trent' will consist of 18 episodes. It has also been reported by the media outlet that ABC will kick off the fourth season's run exactly a year after season 3's debut. During a 2025 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rodriguez stated he "will definitely be directing at least one episode next season." He further added, "It makes the most sense for me to direct the premiere as I did this past season. I love that pressure of having to set the bar for a season." In case you're wondering, the first three seasons of 'Will Trent' are available for streaming on Hulu.