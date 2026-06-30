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Who is Tom Brittney? Everything to know about the actor reportedly cast as DCU’s Batman

Tom Brittney, who is speculated to be DCU's Batman, is best known for his work in 'Outlander' and 'Grantchester'.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Tom Brittney at the movie premiere (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fred Duval / Contributor)
Tom Brittney at the movie premiere (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fred Duval / Contributor)

Since the release of 'Superman,' fans have been excited to find out what is next for the DCU universe. Though 'Supergirl' has not delivered promising returns, the hype is still there, especially with rumors that Batman is soon going to make an appearance. It has already been announced that a new movie titled 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' centered on the character is in the works. This version will reportedly be separate from the superhit Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Batman' franchise, produced by Warner Bros., and feature a brand-new actor. Multiple industry insiders claim that the highly anticipated casting is already done, and the name at the forefront is Tom Brittney.

Tom Brittney attends the US-Ireland Alliance's 20th annual Oscar Wilde Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer)
Tom Brittney attends the US-Ireland Alliance's 20th annual Oscar Wilde Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer)

Tom Brittney is unlike the others who have previously played the 'Caped Crusader.' His predecessors, like Pattinson, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck, were known names in the industry before their casting. Brittney has worked in the past, but does not boast a filmography like the others. His best-known role is probably Reverend Will Davenport in the ITV crime drama series 'Grantchester.' The actor featured in 34 episodes and bowed out in the show's ninth season. Amongst the US audience, his parts in 'Outlander' and 'Back In Action' are the most memorable. This resume may not be similar to his Batman predecessors, but it is very much like the one David Corenswet possessed before being cast as Superman. 

It is possible that the casting aligns with James Gunn's strategy of casting relatively unknown actors as the famous superheroes, so that the audience views them solely as the characters and nothing else. Another noteworthy detail is that Brittney apparently was a finalist for Gunn's Superman alongside Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. The latter was cast as Lex Luthor in DCU, so the third contender may also be rewarded similarly. Industry figure John Campea was the first one to hint at this casting. He said the Batman casting has been finalized, and it is someone he "wouldn't have guessed." The insider cross-checked the claim with others, who backed the news. Later, another insider, MyTimetoShine, expanded on the claim, sharing that the actor in question is 'Tom.'

Speculations about the movie and other DCU projects have been rife for a long time. James Gunn has addressed several of these claims personally. There is a possibility that Gunn does the same for this rumor. Fans will have to wait and watch. 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' is not yet in production, but a director has already been brought on board. Andy Muschietti, who previously helmed 'The Flash,' will be in the director's chair, as per Batman Escape. Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairs of DC Studios, called the director a "visionary" and a huge "DC fan" who will do the story justice. The movie will focus on the relationship between Batman and Robin.

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