Who is Hannah Jiles? 'Love Island USA' contestant offers 'personalized' videos for $25

'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles has recently made her Cameo debut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles is all set to make her Netflix show debut. She has been thriving in her career and now she feels it's the perfect moment to dive into romance. She is a travel enthusiast and has explored Australia, the Netherlands, and other countries. Hannah was born on January 28, 1997 in Fayetteville, West Virginia, and her parents Ryan and Philanie J Jiles.

She studied at West Virginia University and then moved to Columbus, Ohio before finally finding her place in Washington, DC. Hannah is easy to talk to and loves making friends. Additionally, she has shared on her social media that her favorite hobby is 'yapping' and viewers could expect to witness some serious confrontations on the Netflix show.

Hannah's mother is a nurse and she has followed her mom's medical path. The Netflix show star is currently working as a Medical device sales. Besides this, Hannah has recently joined Cameo where she offers personal text for $2.99 and personalized videos for $25.

'Love Island USA' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles is working in Medical device sales (Instagram/@hannahjiles)

'Love Island USA' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles was once stranded for 24 hours in Philadelphia

'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles is an avid traveler, but her trip to Philadelphia was a scary experience. The Netflix show star took to Instagram and shared a photo from her adventurous trip while sharing an update to her friends and family members.

In her post, Hannah recounted the misadventures that unfolded: her luggage went missing after a grueling 30-hour flight delay, and to make matters worse, she found herself stranded in Philadelphia for a full 24 hours. Despite the setbacks, Hannah kept her spirits high, sharing humorous updates on social media and embracing the adventure as part of her travel story.

'Love Island USA' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles was once stranded for 24 hours in Philadelphia (Instagram/@hannahjiles)

'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles wants to mingle after being single for 3 years

'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles has been single for three years and now she is ready to date. The self-proclaimed country girl couldn't find the love of her life from the comfort of her couch so she gave a shot to the Netflix dating show.

She is looking for a soul connection with an ambitious man who will match her communication style and become a dog dad to her fur baby Luna. She is a "very honest person and it sometimes comes off as rude or heartless, but it's just Hannah looking out for others' best interests." She also has a kind heart.

'Love Island USA' Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles is looking for a baby daddy for her pup Luna (Instagram/@hannahjiles)

'Love Island USA' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.