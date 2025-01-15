Kevin Costner's mother gave her honest thoughts on 'Yellowstone' and it's peak mom behavior

While the world raved about director Sheridan's mastery of 'Yellowstone,' Costner's parents did not mince their words and heavily criticized the writer.

There is no denying that Kevin Costner was the heartbeat of 'Yellowstone,' as the man anchored the Western drama series as the protagonist John Dutton, elevating the show’s reputation with his stellar act. Unfortunately, Costner's association with 'Yellowstone' was terminated on a sour note. The actor had an offscreen feud with co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, which not only resulted in the conclusion of the smash hit show but also led to a disappointing final season that left fans furious. While the world raved about Sheridan's mastery of 'Yellowstone,' Costner's parents did not mince their words and heavily criticized the writer.

Kevin Costner with his parents during 'Thirteen Days' Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by SGranitz)

Despite having a glorious career, Sheridan often finds himself under fire, with Costner's mother, Sharon, also jumping on the bandwagon. As per FandomWire, during an appearance on 'The Rich Eisen Show,' Costner revealed that his father, William, was unimpressed with his character John's conduct. His mother also had mixed feelings about 'Yellowstone,' particularly over its strong language and the behavior of John. The actor said, "My dad kept saying, I don’t know how to find this Kevin... I don’t like how you’re behaving in either; your mother is not very happy with the language. Most of the people here in assisted living don’t want to watch it."

In a 2022 interview with Parade, the actor reflected on his father's initial reaction to his role as the ruthless John. Costner shared, "My dad, who passed away this year, and my mom, too, within months of each other, took a big interest in my career. He said, 'You're going to lose your audience, fellow. That is a naughty show...They're going to drift away, son.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

William was confident that 'Yellowstone' would ruin his son's career. Costner shared, "You mark my words, that's naughty.' I just had to look at my dad, 'Oh, my God.'" Despite his father’s concerns, 'Yellowstone' became a massive success, with the series amassing a major fan following. When asked if his father ever apologized for his prediction, Costner humorously shared, "'Nope!" Two years later, he's going, 'The nurses want to know how it ends,'" said Costner. "'They just love it.' He just forgot about that other prediction."

While Costner's parents initially were not 'Yellowstone' fans, they eventually came around. Costner time and again has reflected on his close relationship with his parents. In a heartfelt moment during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show,' the actor shared a touching memory, as reported by Hello! magazine. The actor said, "My parents followed me…they saw my Little League games and everything." He also recalled how they once set up a motor home on a hill while he was directing a movie in South Dakota. "We won’t be in your way; we’ll be on a hill over here and we’ll watch you," they told him.

Costner fondly remembered seeing Sharon and William waving at him. In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner also credited his father for instilling a strong work ethic in him. He gushed, "He [my dad] was tough; he was a fighter; he could fight. And he taught me in a way that was designed to win."