Strategic genius: 'Big Brother' Season 26 HOH Tucker Lauriers executes brilliant plan to evict his target

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 Week 5 HOH Tucker Des Lauriers has recently shown off his best gameplay which landed Brooklyn Rivera in trouble. Tucker has been planning to evict Brooklyn since week 2 but the only thing he was lacking was the HOH power to put her on the block of eviction. However, Tucker now earned the Head of House power and decided to put Quinn Martin, Cam and Brooklyn on the block. He announced to his alliance that Brooklyn was his actual target but when the houseguest reached him Tucker lied to her face. He tried to assure Brooklyn that she was not the actual target but Quinn was which notably made her over-confident.

Tucker seemed to be a strategic and master player and hadn't lost been his single battle of the house. He wanted to eliminate Cedric Hodges and he successfully did so during week 4 despite the player having great connection with other houseguests. Similarly, Tucker has now plotted Brooklyn's and he is expected to pull off his full-proof plan.

'Big Brother' Season 26 HOH Tucker Lauriers's lies get exposed

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Brooklyn Rivera was relieved after HOH Tucker Des Lauriers assured her about Quinn Martin being the real target. However, Quinn exposed Tucker's lies and reached to Brooklyn. He told Brooklyn about Tucker's actual plans for her eviction.

Brooklyn admitted that she was very furious over Tucker's betrayal and confronted him. She tried to convince Tucker to shift his target to Quinn instead of her but it was a win-win situation for HOH. Both Quinn and Brooklyn were in the same alliance and competitors of Tucker and he knew that the drama only "showed her character" that she was not trustworthy and could throw her ally under the bus easily.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera loses in Veto competition

After Brooklyn Rivera aware of Tucker Des Lauriers' plans, the 'Big Brother' Season 26 star wants to do anything and everything to win the Veto competition. The players competed in the 'Hide-n-Go Veto' and the game aimed to hide a veto memory card somewhere in the house in the hopes that there would be the last found by one of the other players.

The cards look the same on the outside which made it tough to recognize who they are eliminating from the competition. However, Brooklyn had a failed attempt in the Veto competition and Quinn Martin found her memory card hidden in his dirty bag and eliminated her from the competition.

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.