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'The Gilded Age' Season 4 loses two supporting characters ahead of HBO return

The HBO period drama returns with new faces, including Jim Gaffigan as President Grover Cleveland
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @pagepatrick)
A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @pagepatrick)

Patrick Page (Richard Clay) and Sullivan Jones (T. Thomas Fortune) will not appear in Season 4 of ‘The Gilded Age,’ according to Deadline. The two actors were recurring characters when the HBO drama premiered. They then became series regulars for Season 2, and reverted to recurring characters for Season 3. This could be due to the show's large ensemble, and either character could return as a guest in a later season.

Patrick Page attends the 90th Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 17, 2024, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Valerie Terranova)

Clay has been Mr. George Russell’s (Morgan Spector) business secretary since Season 1. In Season 3, George fired Clay for not closing a big deal, and Clay showed up across from his old boss while negotiations were being held by J.P. Morgan (Bill Camp). Then George was shot in his office by an unknown visitor in Episode 7, and the finale left out who pulled the trigger. It should be noted that George named Clay as the main suspect in the finale. Meanwhile, Page was already a Broadway veteran by the time Clay made his debut in 2022, as his first Broadway production, ‘The Kentucky Cycle,’ opened in 1993. He went on to originate Hades in ‘Hadestown,’ a role for which he earned a Tony and Grammy nomination. Moreover, he originated the Green Goblin in ‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’ and the Grinch in 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,' and played Scar in ‘The Lion King.’ He has also performed in 26 Shakespeare plays, including ‘King Lear’ and ‘Macbeth.’ Finally, in 2025, he lent his voice to the Magic Mirror in the live-action ‘Snow White.’

Fortune played the New York Globe publisher who edited for Peggy Scott (Denée Benton). In Season 2, Fortune pursued Peggy despite being married, but she put an end to it after a kiss. In Season 3, he tried to join her on a work trip she had not invited him on, which turned into a fistfight with Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), now her fiancé. Jones, a Bay Area native, broke out with the 2019 off-Broadway production of ‘Slave Play’ and starred as Miles Turner in ‘Interior Chinatown’ in 2024.

Sullivan Jones attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘September 5’ at Paramount Pictures Studios on November 14, 2024, in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth)

The exits come as Season 4 welcomes several new faces. Jim Gaffigan plays President Grover Cleveland, whose planned visit to New York sends Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) into a flurry of preparations in the trailer. Neal Huff plays John D. Rockefeller and Dennis Haysbert portrays Dr. Reginald Harris. Moreover, Dallas Roberts joins as Daniel Manning, the Treasury Secretary under Cleveland, and Elizabeth Marvel plays Nurse Virginia Saville, who works at a settlement house on the Lower East Side. HBO has set the premiere for ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 for Sunday, November 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

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