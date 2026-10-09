‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 gets release date after schedule change

The highly anticipated animated series’ next season finally has a 2027 premiere date

Since the first season of ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ premiered, fans have eagerly awaited the series' return. Initially set to release in Fall 2026, Season 2 will now premiere on Disney+ on January 13, 2027. The first season of the animated series debuted in early 2025 and introduced viewers to a young animated version of Spidey, voiced by Hudson Thames. The series is set in a different world from Tom Holland’s MCU character and its surroundings. ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ follows Peter Parker’s journey as the web-slinging superhero.

​Like Tony Stark, who helps Peter with his powers, Norman Osborn acts as a mentor in the animated series. In the comics, he's known as the Green Goblin, and Colman Domingo voices the character. Notably, the animated series doesn’t include Mary Jane or Ned Leeds; instead, it introduces Nico Minoru, a mystical sorcerer, and Harry Osborn, Norman’s rich son, as Spidey’s friends.

Previously, the ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 1 ended with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange teaming up against a mysterious symbiote alien. After the alien leaves, a trace of symbiotic goo remains, which Osborn later collects and investigates. The finale also reveals that Peter accidentally travels back in time through one of Doctor Strange’s time-traveling portals, offering an explanation for how he originally acquired his powers. Interestingly, Peter’s father, Richard Parker, who was presumed dead, turns out to be alive and imprisoned.

The cast of the animated series includes Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Jeff Trammell created the series, and Season 2 will see a few classic villains return. This includes Rhino, Lizard, Venom, and Gwen Stacy, who will operate as Ghost-Spider.