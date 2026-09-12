‘Chicago Med’ star won’t be returning for Season 12 amid cast shakeup

‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 will return on Wednesday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

'One Chicago' franchise will return this fall with some significant absences. Several characters are set to leave the procedurals that grace NBC's Wednesday night slots. A new name has now been added to the list of departing actors. According to comments by Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut on her official TikTok account, the actress will not reprise her role as Dr. Naomi Howard in 'Chicago Med's' Season 12. It is the first time fans are hearing about her exit. Neither NBC nor anyone from the production hinted at her departure.

A still of Naomi from 'Chicago Med' — (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

Chestnut shared a random video, and in the comments, a fan asked about her return in 'Chicago Med.' The actress replied with a "no" to her query. The fan was sad but wished her well. "So bummed to hear this—Naomi absolutely deserved better than that. Can't wait to see what you do next," @blackmoviemagic wrote to the actress. There is no evidence of the actress having filmed any scenes for the upcoming season, which could suggest Naomi will exit the show off-screen. No exit storyline implies that there will not be a satisfying conclusion to her storylines in the medical drama.

A still of Naomi from 'Chicago Med' — (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

Last season, Naomi got involved with Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet). Fans were waiting to see how their romance would unfold in the upcoming season. "Frost is in a very complicated place in his romantic life," showrunner Allen MacDonald shared with Give Me My Remote when asked about the pair's future. "There's been a bump, I'll say that." The fact that MacDonald did not even mention Naomi in the answers made many speculate that she might not be returning. Chestnut was also not featured in the recently released promotional picture of the show. This, combined with the actress's name being nowhere to be found in the video shared by Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher, featuring directors' chairs marked with the names of several returning cast members, made fans more anxious, according to One Chicago Center. The actress eventually confirmed her exit on social media.

A still of Naomi and Frost in 'Chicago Med' — (Image Source: NBC)

Chestnut joined the show in Season 9 as a student doctor in the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The 'Star Trek: Picard' actress soon managed to win hearts with the emotional range she delivered in a limited space. Fans were so attached to her that they took to social media to express disappointment at her possible exit from the proceedings at the end of Season 10. They rejoiced when the doctor returned in Season 11. But seems that the happiness lasted just one season. 'Chicago Med' Season 12 will air on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.