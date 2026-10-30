Who is the Five Borough Killer? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiere introduces a new threat

Dexter has a younger rival who is killing across New York, and nobody knows who he is

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has been the murderer the police have had a hard time catching. From the days of Miami Metro looking for the Bay Harbour Butcher to now being a ride-share driver in New York, he has remained out of the spotlight. But Season 2 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ shows us a very different New York in which yet another killer is causing panic. That killer is the Five Borough Killer, and his first appearance in the pilot ‘Risky Business’ was a phone call.

A still from ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 1 (Image Source: YouTube | Rotten Tomatoes TV)

In the episode, the killer calls the police to warn that he will kill someone at a baseball game the following day. The cops debate about cancelling the game, but can’t work out which of them he means. Later, he shoots and kills a woman in the parking lot of a game that was cancelled by rain. Detectives Wallace (Kadia Saraf) and Oliva (Dominic Fumusa) are somewhat at a loss with little evidence, while the killer continues to taunt the police and public about his horrid actions. Dan Stevens (‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Legion,’ ‘Abigail’) plays the killer. He joined the cast as a series regular last April as the second new addition for the season after Brian Cox. Deadline reports he will play a Zodiac-style caller, intimidating the city and police by telephoning threats to civilians and later killing them.

Entertainment Weekly’s first look for September introduced the character as Lucas Stark, with showrunner Clyde Phillips telling the site that he is “killing in each borough to terrorize the city.” However, Dexter is left frustrated, knowing the killer has already taken control of the city after just one kill, and there is no way to know who the killer is. Phillips adds, “In his own weird midlife crisis way, one of the things that Dexter has always wanted is recognition.”

Dan Stevens attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24’s ‘Onslaught’ at Regal LA Live on August 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Meanwhile, Dexter is busy digging through the files on the five active killers he confiscated from Leon Prater’s vault at the end of Season 1. He’d already dispatched the Midnight Mangler and the Yonkers Slayer by the time the new season rolls around. In ‘Risky Business,’ he dispatches Al (Eric Stonestreet) in a fight in Pennsylvania that leaves him pretty beat at a little over 50. Notably, those kills happen quietly, while Stark announces his in advance. Not only is Dexter facing a new issue with Stark, but Don Framt (Brian Cox) is another problem. Don is the New York Ripper, and he has a file in the vault that Dexter found. Throughout the episode, the detectives interrogate him multiple times, but he remains unbroken. Captain Mixon (Bokeem Woodbine) agrees that Framt should be brought to justice, but admits they need more evidence. Meanwhile, Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington) also appears.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiered on Friday, October 30, with episodes releasing weekly for Premium subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime. It will also be shown on Showtime on Sundays, as the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary since the original series premiered.