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Summer House’s KJ Dillard reveals West Wilson’s emotional apology text live on ‘WWHL’: ‘West says...’

KJ Dillard revealed an unread text from West Wilson, which he had not yet read because he was “a bit scared.”
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' featuring KJ Dillard (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @wwhl)
A still from 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' featuring KJ Dillard (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @wwhl)

Since the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion has been filmed, fans are eagerly waiting for the latest updates on the cast members. Earlier, when the host, Andy Cohen, shared filming of the reunion had been "intense," it sparked even more buzz. During the May 5 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' (WWHL), fans witnessed KJ Dillard opening up about various things. One of the interesting things he revealed was that he still had an unread text from fellow cast member West Wilson. He received it the day after the 'Summer House' reunion was filmed. However, he had not yet read it. 

A still from WWHL (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)
A still from 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' featuring Andy Cohen, Jamie Lynn Sigler, and KJ Dillard (Image Source: YouTube | @wwhl)

'WWHL' host Coehn inquired whether Dillard had received any texts from Wilson. It was because the last time he was asked the same, he mentioned that he had not received anything back then. "Is that still true? Have you heard from him after filming the reunion?" asked Cohene. Responding to him, 'Summer House' cast member shared, "He (West) texted me the day after the reunion and I didn't even look at the message." Also, he shared that he was a "bit scared" to look at the text. "And I still haven't looked at it. There's only one unread message in your inbox," added Dillard. Listening to that, Cohen said, "Let's go get it." Dillard was surprised to hear that, "Wait, should I read it right now?" he asked.

A still from WWHL featuring the host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)
A still from 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' featuring the host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @wwhl)

Cohen said yes, while the audience also cheered in confirmation. Listening to everyone, Dillard took out his phone. Cohen asked him to look at the text first and then share it with everyone. As Dillard started reading Wilson's unread message, he said it was long. Cohen told him, "Well, maybe you should look at it and then give us an idea." After he read it, Cohen asked, "How was the text?" Dillard responded that he would read it out loud. He then started reading the text, "West says, 'I wanted to thank you for your articulation and kindness yesterday, despite being hurt. I've been off social, and I think I lost touch with how much hurt there was. I'm incredibly sorry. Also sending you love in regards to your mental health. You shared a lot yesterday, and I know it might carry much weight now, but I'm always rooting for the best for you.'"

Wilson's text continued, "I know it will take some time, but whenever you feel like you're ready, lunch or a phone call would mean a lot in the spirit of healing. No need to respond. Take your time." After sharing Wilson's apology text, Dillard noted that it "hurt." Fellow guest on 'WWHL,' Jamie Lynn Sigler, told him not to let the text "feel hurt." She told him she understood he needed to take his time to read it and that it was "totally respectable." She added, "I think it was really good what he wrote." Dillard agreed with her and added that it hurts him because "it's like me and him were so close."

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