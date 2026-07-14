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Who is Johnny Gilbert? ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrates longtime announcer’s 98th birthday with a special tribute

‘Jeopardy!’ celebrated announcer Johnny Gilbert’s 98th birthday with a special tribute that had former contestants sharing heartfelt memories.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots of Johnny Gilbert on the set of 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)
Screenshots of Johnny Gilbert on the set of 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)

For millions of ‘Jeopardy!’ fans, every episode begins with a voice they instantly recognize. Before the clues appear and contestants step behind their podiums, Johnny Gilbert delivers the familiar introduction that has welcomed viewers for decades. Now, the beloved announcer is being celebrated by the game show he has helped define for over 40 years. On Monday, July 13, ‘Jeopardy!’ marked Gilbert’s 98th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media, reminding fans just how long he has been part of the show’s history. The official ‘Jeopardy!’ Instagram account shared a birthday message dedicated to the longtime announcer, writing, “A very happy birthday to our legendary announcer, Johnny Gilbert.”

The post included a collection of photos spanning Gilbert’s run with the quiz show. Some images looked back at his early years behind the microphone, while another captured him alongside late host Alex Trebek. Gilbert first joined the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ in 1984, working alongside Trebek from the very beginning. While contestants, champions, clues, and even hosts have changed over the years, Gilbert has continued greeting audiences with the now-famous opening line that has become inseparable from the program. His unmistakable delivery has become such an essential part of the viewing experience that many fans say an episode simply would not feel complete without hearing him announce, “This is Jeopardy!”

Johnny Gilbert and late host Alex Trebek in a photo together (Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)
Johnny Gilbert and late host Alex Trebek in a photo together (Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)

That affection was easy to spot beneath the birthday tribute, where former contestants and longtime viewers filled the comments section with stories about hearing Gilbert call their names on national television. One former contestant reflected on what the experience meant, writing, “One of the best parts of ‘Jeopardy!’ is hearing his voice. The very best is hearing him introduce you by name as a contestant!” Another former player shared a similar memory, commenting, “One of my great bragging rights in life is that I know what it sounds like to have Johnny Gilbert announce my name.” Even viewers who have never stepped onto the famous stage often associate his voice with evenings spent solving clues from home.

Johnny Gilbert on the set of 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)
Johnny Gilbert on the set of 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | @jeopardy)

After all, Gilbert has been welcoming audiences into the game for more than four decades. Back in 2021, then-‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer Mike Richards spoke about Gilbert’s contribution during an interview with 13 News Now. Richards praised Gilbert’s unique style, saying, “he has a voice and even more importantly, delivery, unlike anyone else.” He also made it clear that the show had no interest in replacing Gilbert as long as the announcer wished to continue. “Johnny will be the announcer of ‘Jeopardy!’ as long as he would like to be the announcer of ‘Jeopardy!’” Richards said at the time. He added, “I have told him that, and it’s just how he is, humble. He’s never taken the job for granted.”

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