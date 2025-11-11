Alix Earle injures herself just days before the 'DWTS' 20th Birthday Party episode: 'Here's an update…'

Alix Earle has been paired up with 'DWTS' Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei for the relay portion

TikTok influencer Alix Earle recently faced a health scare on the sets of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. Just a few days before the show's milestone 20th anniversary celebration, the social media star revealed that she got injured while rehearsing some dance moves with 'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei. Despite the mishap, Earle will be taking over the ballroom floor with her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, in the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, titled '20th Birthday Special'. The 'DWTS' 20th anniversary special is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

On November 9, Earle took to Instagram to post a video of herself and 'DWTS' Season 33 winner, Graziadei, from their dance rehearsals for the competition's 20th Birthday Party episode, with the text: "How’s your dance going?" The clip shows Earle holding an ice pack to her face. In the footage, Graziadei can be heard saying, "Here's an update for you guys." Soon after, the camera pans towards Earle, who is seen wincing in pain. At the end of the video, Graziadei does a facepalm to cover the embarrassment. "Val left us alone for 1 day," Earle captioned the video.

Shortly afterward, Graziadei stopped by the comments section of Earle's post and wrote, "I'm putting myself in timeout." Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy commented, "Unreal, you two." Many fans also shared their thoughts on the whole situation. One social media user wrote, "Val leaves and the ambulance comes 😭😂." A second user penned, "Wait, her foundation on your shirt where she bonked 😂." Another netizen echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Oh nooo! Is that a makeup smudge on your shirt too 😅."

At the time of writing this article, it was still unknown as to how exactly Earle injured herself during dance rehearsals for 'Dancing With The Stars.' For the unversed, Earle and Graziadei will be performing together during the relay portion of the show. On the other hand, when we talk about Earle and pro partner Chmerkovskiy, they will be performing a foxtrot routine to 'Singin’ in the Rain' by Matthew Morrison.