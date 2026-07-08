Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win

Caleb Groen faces off against Michael Yates and Jessica Davis in his fourth game of 'Jeopardy!'

Caleb Groen returned for his fourth game on Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' This time, he faced off against Michael Yates, from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jessica Davis, from Colonie, New York. This game was extremely important for Groen as its outcome would determine whether he proceeded to the 'Tournament of Champions' (TOC). There was a chance he could have confirmed his participation in his third game. However, a massive wager in 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) pushed him out of the Top 15 (a requirement to participate in TOC).

Caleb playing the game in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The first section of the 'Jeopardy!' round was a close affair. All three were neck-to-neck in terms of correct responses, with Groen having a slight edge. Yates turned in six correct responses, but got one wrong, while Groen gave four correct answers and did not get anything wrong. Davis also turned in four correct responses but got two wrong. Ultimately, by the time the first commercial break arrived (after 15 clues), Groen was standing at $3,000, closely followed by Yates with $2,600. Davis was also not far behind with $2,000. Tables began to turn in the second section of the round. Yates detected the game's first Daily Double (DD) on the 17th clue.

Michael playing the game in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

At this point, Yates, a finance professor, had $3,600 to his name, $600 ahead of Groen and at the top of the table. He decided to wager it all, to move considerably ahead of Groen. The DD belonged to the category 'Everybody's Got a Plan,' and its clue read, "At the 1787 Constitutional Convention, Edmund Jennings Randolph presented the Virginia Plan that this man drafted." Yates answered, "Who is (James) Madison?" which was deemed correct. Groen did not throw in the towel and, with three correct responses in the 'Everybody's Got a Plan' category, ended the round with $6,000. Yates, though, successfully kept his top spot until the very end and finished the round with $8,400. Davis found herself dead last with $1,800.

Jessica playing the game in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

'Double Jeopardy' (DJ) continued the struggle for dominance between Groen and Yates. The finance professor struck gold again by detecting the second DD on the ninth clue. At this point, he was leading with $11,600, while Groen and Davis were trailing behind with $7,600 and $5,000, respectively. Yates bet $5,000 on this DD from the category 'Well, That's Just Great.' Its clue read, "Described by an American astronomer in 1878, this storm system is 10,000 miles wide & rotates counterclockwise." Initially, he wrote, "What is the Red Spot?" which he later changed to "What is the Great Red Spot?" The changed response was deemed correct, further enhancing his lead.

Caleb, Michael and Jessica playing the game in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The third DD came Yates' way in the next clue itself. This one belonged to the category 'Quotations.' The finance professor decided to bet $6,000 this time around. This clue read, "This Supreme Court justice in 2023, a year after being sworn in: 'deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.'" Yates wrote, "Who is Ginsburg?" which was deemed wrong. As a result, Yates came down to $10,600, but was still in the lead. This changed in the next four clues, when Groen swooped in to take the lead with $11,600. Davis' four correct answers in the category 'TV Before & After' also helped her case a lot. The round ended with Yates still carrying $10,600, which Davis managed to tie with her performance. Groen finished at the top with $17,600. All three were eligible to play the 'Final Jeopardy.'

Caleb playing the game in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The standings implied that even though Groen was in the lead, it was not a runaway by any means. Groen needed a correct answer and an apt wager in this category to move forward. This concerned his fans, as to date, he has never been correct in this round. This time FJ was from the category, 'The Funnies,' and its clue read, "The creator of this comic strip said, 'I show 2 versions of reality, & each makes complete sense to the participant who sees it.'" All three turned in the correct answer, which read, "What is Calvin and Hobbes?" Davis bet $8,200, which took her beyond Groen's $17,600. Groen avoided defeat by betting $3,601 to reach $21,201. The disappointing returns in 'Double Jeopardy' possibly hurt Yates' confidence, making him take the conservative route and bet $3,400. The finance professor bowed out with $14,000. Groen not only won the game but, with his four-day total of $71,200, booked his spot in the TOC. He is set to return for his fifth game on Wednesday. 'Jeopardy!' is a syndicated program that streams on Hulu and Peacock.