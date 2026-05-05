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‘American Idol’ 24 brings back two OG judges for Class of 2006 reunion and ‘DWTS’ crossover episode

The latest episode saw several contestants from Season 5 return to the show and perform duets with the Top 5
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
'American Idol' Season 24's Top 5 pose for a photo (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)
'American Idol' Season 24's Top 5 pose for a photo (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

Two familiar faces stepped back onto the ‘American Idol’ stage this week, and longtime viewers probably felt a wave of nostalgia right away. The May 4 episode saw original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson return to the show. They were both part of the trio that started it all back in 2002, sitting beside Simon Cowell when the series first aired. Seeing Abdul and Jackson back in the building felt less like a cameo and more like a homecoming. Abdul, who stepped away after Season 8 in 2009, has popped in from time to time since, including a stint as a guest judge in 2021. Jackson stayed on longer, exiting after Season 12 in 2013 before circling back as a mentor soon after.

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on the show (Image Source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)
Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on the show (Image Source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)

The pair also joined in during the show’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2022, so they’re no strangers to dropping by when the moment calls for it. This time, though, they weren’t just there to wave at the audience and call it a day. Abdul and Jackson rolled up their sleeves and guided the Top 5 through one of the most high-pressure stages of the competition. The remaining hopefuls, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, and Chris Tungseth, had the rare chance to learn from two people who helped shape the very show they’re trying to win.

Abdul even took things a step further by joining the judging panel alongside Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. The episode leaned into its reunion theme, and it didn’t stop with just the judges. Several contestants from Season 5, which aired in 2006, returned to the show and paired up with the Top 5 for duet performances. Among them were former winner Taylor Hicks, along with fan favorites Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin. It turned into a full-circle moment, with past contestants sharing the stage with singers who are hoping to follow in their footsteps.

As if that wasn’t enough, the night also featured a crossover twist with ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Professional dancers Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, Rylee Arnold, and Jan Ravnik joined in for live performances. This marked the first time the two shows teamed up like this. Of course, the stakes are still very high. By the end of the night, viewers’ votes will decide which three contestants move forward. The Top 3 will head into the season finale set for May 11, where everything comes down to one last performance. The finale already has a major guest lined up. Alicia Keys is scheduled to appear as a guest mentor, offering guidance to the finalists as they prepare for the biggest night of the season. 

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