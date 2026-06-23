Is ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ getting a new movie? Warner Bros. drops major update on beloved cartoon franchise

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are making a comeback, but the details about Warner Bros.’ new movie remain a mystery.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are preparing for another shot at movie stardom. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation revealed during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that a new ‘Powerpuff Girls’ feature is currently being developed. While the news is exciting for followers of the colorful superhero trio, there is still plenty left to learn. According to sources familiar with the project, the film remains in early development and has not yet received an official greenlight. In other words, the movie is being worked on, but it has not reached the stage where production can fully move forward. It means audiences hoping for casting announcements, story details, or a release date will need to wait a little longer. At this point, Warner Bros. has not shared information about who will write or direct the project, nor has it revealed what kind of adventure the three heroes will face.

A new ‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’ movie is in the works at Warner Bros Animation.



Revealed at #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/8xC1mCiOUi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2026

Still, the return of the ‘Powerpuff Girls’ to theaters is notable, as the franchise has remained one of Cartoon Network’s (CN) most recognizable creations, even over two decades after its debut. The series first arrived on television screens in 1998 and became a standout hit. Created by Craig McCracken, the show centered on three kindergarten-aged girls who happened to possess extraordinary abilities. Their unusual origin story became one of the most memorable parts of the franchise. Professor Utonium set out to create the perfect little girls by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice. But an unexpected accident changed everything when a mysterious substance known as Chemical X entered the mixture.

A screengrab of Professor Utonium, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup taken from 'The Powerpuff Girls' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @ThePowerpuffGirls)

Instead of an ordinary science experiment, the result was three superpowered sisters capable of battling giant monsters, supervillains, and nearly any threat that appeared in Townsville. The concept was wonderfully bizarre, and that was part of its charm. Children enjoyed the action, while older viewers often appreciated the clever humor tucked into the stories. The original run lasted six seasons before concluding in 2005. During that time, the cartoon built a loyal fanbase and became one of the defining animated programs of its era. Warner Bros. previously brought the characters to cinemas with ‘The Powerpuff Girls Movie’ in 2002. Despite arriving while the television series was still popular, the film struggled commercially.

A screengrab of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup taken from 'The Powerpuff Girls' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @ThePowerpuffGirls)

It earned roughly $16 million worldwide against a production budget of around $11 million, making it a disappointment at the box office. Even so, the franchise never completely disappeared. In 2016, Cartoon Network introduced a reboot that brought the heroes back to television for a new generation. But it only ran for three seasons. Notably, it also came close to leaping into live action. In 2021, the CW began developing a television adaptation featuring older versions of the three heroes. However, production hit numerous roadblocks. The pilot was reworked after early feedback, and eventually the network decided not to move ahead with the series. That history makes the latest movie announcement particularly interesting. Rather than attempting another live-action experiment, Warner Bros. appears to be returning to the franchise’s animated roots.