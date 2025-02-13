Ellen in disbelief after Bradley Cooper reveals a ‘weird’ detail about his body: “I have a third...”

Fans and Ellen DeGeneres weren't ready when Bradley Cooper pulled up his shirt and revealed a bizarre body secret, calling it “so sick”

Known for his piercing blue eyes and athletic build, Bradley Cooper is a man of many physical charms. However, even someone like Cooper with such desirable traits is not without his quirks. Currently riding high on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 2025 victory, Cooper made a jaw-dropping revelation during his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. The revelation was so shocking that the actor issued a warning to DeGeneres and the studio audience, calling it 'disgusting', but in the end, it was all jokes.

Bradley Cooper attends 'El Hormiguero' TV Show on March 31, 2011, in Madrid, Spain. (Image Source: WireImage via Getty Images | Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez)

Bradley Cooper’s 2012 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' took an unexpected turn when he shocked fans by revealing not just a third nipple, but a fourth and fifth as well. Before lifting his shirt, he playfully warned the audience about a "disgusting" secret—showing an extra nipple beneath his regular one, along with others on his arm and leg, as per Daily Mail. Cooper jokingly asked DeGeneres, "Shall I take my shirt off?" before finally revealing his chest and admitting, "I have a third nipple—it's disgusting," after initially hesitating to spill his secret.

It turns out the nipple reveal was all in good fun, but before coming clean, Cooper kept the act going, insisting he had not just a third nipple but also a fourth—calling it "so sick"—and even a fifth on his leg. DeGeneres couldn’t resist joining in, joking that her show had turned into a "show and tell" session.

Cooper once again made an appearance on 'The Ellen Show' but this time to show off his cooking skills ahead of his film 'Burnt', as per Entertainment Weekly. During his October 2015 appearance, Cooper helped DeGeneres with her "hands" while making pasta, all in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cooper also shared insights into his culinary training for the role and took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The duo revisited the viral Oscar selfie that also featured A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o and her brother Peter Nyong'o, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, and Kevin Spacey.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — The Ellen Show (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

Talking about the iconic Oscar selfie—which turned ten in 2024—its stars have since taken very different paths. Streep, who was celebrating her 18th Oscar nomination at the time, helped DeGeneres chase a social media record. Though she lost to Cate Blanchett, the selfie became a viral sensation, racking up 2.7 million retweets and cementing its place in pop culture history. Meanwhile, Cooper has become an Oscar staple, and Lawrence has continued her steady film career while embracing motherhood, as per CNN.

Jared Leto, who won an Oscar that year, has balanced his acting career with making music alongside 30 Seconds to Mars. Nyong’o also took home a win that night and remains a Hollywood mainstay. Meanwhile, Spacey’s career took a drastic turn after being fired from 'House of Cards' amid misconduct allegations. Power couple Jolie and Pitt, once a Hollywood staple, have since divorced, entangled in intense legal battles. At the time of DeGeneres' iconic 2014 Oscars selfie, she was still hosting her long-running talk show, which wrapped in 2022 after 19 years. Now, the comedian has stepped away from the entertainment world entirely.