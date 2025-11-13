Margot Robbie makes jaws drop in stunning, much-awaited 'Wuthering Heights' trailer

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the much-awaited romance drama releases February 14, 2026

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to have the audience's hearts racing, and the latest 'Wuthering Heights' trailer is the perfect proof in the pudding. Sensual, electric, and dramatic, the clip of Emerald Fennell's latest work dropped Thursday. Adapted from Emily Brontë's influential Gothic novel of the same name, the book traces the romance of Cathy and Heathcliff that began in the moors of West Yorkshire.

The trailer reveals what's expected with Cathy marrying the rich Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif), only for Heathcliff to return. What begins then is a journey of dramatic, doomed, and destructive romance. The clip meshes bits of their romance, where an act of kissing or a tight embrace looks like a sexual metaphor. Heathcliff's "Kiss me, and let us both be damned" in a thunderclap rain sequence further adds to the movie, promising to do justice to Brontë's novel.

In short, the trailer did all that Fennell had earlier spoken about. Speaking at the Brontë Women's Writing Festival, she spoke of how she was obsessed with the book and wanted to bring it to life. "I've been obsessed," she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I've been driven mad by this book. I wanted to make something that made me feel like I felt when I first read it, which means that it's an emotional response to something. It's, like, primal, sexual."

"If somebody else made it, I'd be furious," she added. "It's very personal material for everyone. It's very illicit. The way we relate to the characters is very private, I think." She further added that the intense, emotional connection between the lead was challenging, but it was one worth tackling. "It's a terror," she said of adapting the book, "because it's a huge responsibility. But it's been a kind of masochistic exercise working on it because I love it so much, and it can't love me back, and I have to live with that. So it's been troubling, but I think in a really useful way."

The official synopsis reads, "Set in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, 'Wuthering Heights' tells the tragic love story of Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi). Their relationship begins in childhood after Catherine’s father adopts the orphaned Heathcliff and brings him to live at their farmhouse, called Wuthering Heights, in the rugged Yorkshire countryside of England. Heathcliff is mistreated and rejected by others due to his rough behavior and lack of social status, but he and Catherine form a close bond because of their similar wild temperaments."

'Wuthering Heights' comes to cinemas on Valentine's Day 2026.