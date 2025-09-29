‘Sister Wives’ star heartbroken as she mourns tragic loss just before season 20 premiere: ‘Gone too soon’

Meri Brown mourns shocking loss of LuLaRoe co-founder Mark Stidham just as ‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 makes its return.

Reality TV star Meri Brown is mourning the loss of someone she described as an important influence in her life. The ‘Sister Wives’ cast member shared her grief on September 26 through a moving Instagram post dedicated to Mark Stidham. “Gone too soon,” Brown wrote alongside a photo of them together. She expressed in her caption, “A man of faith, kindness, and compassion. A man of integrity and wisdom. A man who put others first, always. A man I am honored to have known, to have learned from, and to have called a friend. Rest in strength, Mark.”

Although Meri did not explicitly name Stidham in her post, fans of the TLC personality quickly identified him as the co-founder of LuLaRoe. It’s a clothing company she has been connected with since 2016, as per Entertainment Now. Over the years, Meri has worked as a trainer for the brand, often sharing her enthusiasm for its mission and community. Following the announcement of his passing, LuLaRoe released a public statement reflecting on Stidham’s dedication. According to Direct Selling News, the company praised his ability to create not just a business, but a network of people who felt seen and supported.

“From the very beginning, Mark poured his heart into LuLaRoe — not just as a company, but as a community and a mission,” the message read. The company also expressed gratitude to the many independent fashion retailers who played a role in Stidham’s vision, acknowledging how much they meant to him and to the legacy he leaves behind. The heartbreaking news comes at a notable time for Meri, as ‘Sister Wives’ officially launched its 20th season on September 28.

The TLC series, which has documented the lives of Kody Brown and his family for more than a decade, continues to spotlight the evolving relationships within the household. For those unfamiliar, Meri publicly confirmed the end of her marriage to Kody Brown in January 2023. The pair had been legally divorced since 2014 but continued their spiritual union for several years. That bond was ultimately dissolved in late 2022 or early 2023 after a long period of estrangement.