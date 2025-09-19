‘Sister Wives’ star says she’s done staying quiet, hints at ‘hard conversations’ in season 20: ‘I won’t be…’

Ahead of 'Sister Wives' Season 20, Meri Brown reveals she’s no longer close with the other wives, but she’s open to healing

'Sister Wives' Season 20 is just around the corner, and Meri Brown is sharing all that fans can expect in the upcoming instalment of the TLC reality show. In a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's 'I Do, Part 2' podcast, released on September 13, Meri shed light on her current dynamics with her fellow sister wives. She admitted that she is no longer close with any of them, but expressed hope that they could make amends someday. "I am always open to healing relationships. However, conversations are going to have to be hard, especially in our family,” Meri said on the episode, as per Reality Tea.

In the episode, Meri revealed that she’s willing to fix things with Robyn Brown, while also expressing her desire to explore possible friendships with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. “If we want to move forward and heal…there are going to have to be hard conversations. Because I have my boundaries now that I didn’t use to have … [I won’t] be walked all over anymore. I’ve always had a very strong voice, but I know how to use it now,” she added.

'Sister Wives' Season 20 is set to premiere on September 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET on TLC. Over the years, the show has documented Kody Brown's complicated marriages with four women. Af first, Kody tied the knot with Meri in 1990. Later on, the Brown family patriarch “spiritually” married his second wife, Janelle, in 1992. Then, Kody went on to marry his third wife, Christine, in 1994. Kody and Meri divorced in September 2014, so Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Since then, Kody has ended his relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

At the time of writing, Kody remains married to Robyn. In an episode of the 'Sister Wives' which aired on May 25, 2025, Kody candidly spoke about his relationship with Robyn, saying, “There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn…I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship, but I’m to the point where I’m walking around flipping two birds ’cause I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn.”

Meanwhile, on the podcast, Meri also shared that people ask her “all the time” if she has any regrets regarding her former family. Meri said, “I don’t regret any of it … I am who I am today because of those experiences. I might be, very well likely would be, a different person, and I might have liked that person had I not gone through those experiences. But I will never know what that person would be without those experiences. I don’t regret those experiences because it made me who I am. So I think if we can look at our lives like it’s just an experience … I was talking to somebody recently, and she was like, ‘Yeah, but I don’t know which decision to make on the situation.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, just make one, it doesn’t matter.’”