Meri Brown subtly roasts Kody while reflecting on the kind of love she will never accept again

Ever since 'Sister Wives' debuted in 2010, Kody Brown’s relationship with his first wife, Meri, has consistently drawn major attention. Married since 1990, their bond grew strained over the years, leading to emotional distance and poor communication. Even after divorcing Kody in Season 18, that hasn’t stopped her from subtly throwing shade at her former husband. Recently, Meri allegedly took a subtle dig at her ex, making it clear that some wounds take time to heal.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Meri opened up about her opinion on relationships, sharing a video and a powerful caption focusing on self-worth and emotional clarity, per Parade Magazine. "I'm not asking for perfection, and I'm not saying anyone owes me anything,” Meri began. She continued, "I'm simply saying, if you're genuinely interested, show up with intention. Show me you value me. I have something to offer, and when I feel valued, I'll show up fully."

Meri went on to reflect on her current outlook, saying, "I have a beautiful life, one that I’ve built intentionally." Expressing her expectations, she added, "I'm not looking for someone to complete me, but someone who complements me." Meri also drew a clear line about what she will and won't accept, as she said, "I won't chase, I won't force, and I definitely won't settle. When the right person comes along, it will feel like peace." She closed with a powerful vision of the future, noting, "There will be laughter, not wondering. Comfort, not confusion. Depth, not games." Fans also couldn't help but shower Meri with their support under the Instagram video.

A Fan commented, 'I agree with old school ways, but you need to bring something to the table too. How are you going to make him feel amazing? It’s a two-way street," while another noted, 'I love how you have evolved into the person that you are. You are freaking awesome, Meri Brown!!!!" A fan shared, "I love this for you, Meri! You deserve exactly what you want in a partner and shouldn’t settle!! Mr. Right is out there!"

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Absolutely!!!!! Good for you, Meri!!! Keep those standards high. You deserve all of that and more." A fan remarked, "You deserve the best in life, especially after what you went through with Kody." A fan noted, "She will probably get a lot of hate for this, but she is right. This is what makes the relationship work or at least get started on the right foot." Notably, In the 'Sister Wives: One on One' Season 19 special, Meri also cleared up a long-standing rumor about Kody and Robyn Brown's relationship origins.

When host Sukanya Krishnan asked her if she had "any regrets" about introducing Robyn to Kody, Meri immediately corrected the record, per Today. "I didn’t introduce Robyn to Kody," she stated firmly. "You didn’t?" Krishnan asked, clearly surprised. Meri clarified, "No. There's this whole big thing out there on the Twittersphere right now that I introduced them. I did not introduce them." With that, Meri made it clear she wanted fans to stop blaming her for the beginning of Kody and Robyn’s controversial relationship.