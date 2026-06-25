What time does 'The Bear' Season 5 come out? Release date, streaming details and more

The Hulu show’s final season is all set to premiere with fan-favorite characters returning for the last time

Ever since fans were treated to 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer, they have been waiting for the release of the final season of the culinary show. The wait is finally over as the much-awaited installment is set to premiere on Thursday, June 25, 2026. All episodes of the fan-favorite show will be available from 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Hulu. Viewers with a Hulu subscription can stream the episodes and witness how things unfold among the chefs and at the iconic restaurant. While ‘The Bear’ Seasons 2 to 4 featured 10 episodes, the final season, similar to the debut installment, will only have eight.

A still from 'The Bear' featuring Jeremy Allen White (Image Source: Instagram | @thebearfx)

Viewers can stream the first two episodes on FX as well during the Hulu premiere. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on the network. Fans can stream new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FX until the finale on August 6, 2026. 'The Bear' Season 5 Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on both Hulu and FX on June 25, 2026. The first two episodes are titled 'Soda' and 'Lamb,' respectively. Furthermore, Episode 3 ('Mint') will air on July 2, Episode 4 ('Ribs') on July 9, Episode 5 ('Raspberries') on July 16, Episode 6 ('Focaccia') on July 23, and Episode 7 ('Caramel') on July 30. The finale, Episode 8, will air on August 6, 2026, on FX. The title for the last episode has not yet been revealed.

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

The official synopsis for the Hulu original series reads, “The fifth and final season picks up the morning after Sydney Adamu, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich, and Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

The storyline follows chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago after his brother’s demise and takes over their family sandwich shop, The Beef. Later, he closes the business and turns it into a restaurant, The Bear, along with his fellow employees. As the synopsis hints, things are about to change at the restaurant as Carmy decides to leave. 'The Bear' Season 4 ended with a shocking twist, and the upcoming season will pick up after Carmy’s decision. The final season will feature Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, and more.