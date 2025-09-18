Is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie’ really happening? Here’s everything we know so far

Prime Video confirms ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ movie following season 3 finale, with Jenny Han teasing exciting updates

The story of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of Cousins Beach isn’t over just yet. Just hours after ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ aired its much-anticipated series finale, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a feature-length film has officially been greenlit for the fan-favorite franchise. As per the L’Officiel USA report, Jenny Han, who is the bestselling author behind the original novels and creative force steering the television adaptation, will step behind the camera to direct the movie. Han is also set to co-write the screenplay with longtime collaborator Sarah Kucserka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

While the Prime Video series wrapped up with what many fans considered a satisfying conclusion, the ending left certain questions unresolved. The newly announced film will aim to bridge that gap, offering what Han has called the “final chapter” of Belly’s journey on screen. Han herself confirmed the exciting news on the red carpet at the series finale celebration in Paris. Stars Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rain Spencer (Taylor Jewel), and Rachel Blanchard (Susannah) were in attendance to toast the conclusion of the series and the beginning of a new chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Speaking to Variety, Han explained why she felt compelled to tell one last story in film form. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.” Though no plot details have been confirmed, the film is expected to pick up where the season 3 finale left off. In that emotional conclusion, viewers saw Belly and Conrad reunited after years of heartbreak and hesitation, Steven and Taylor leaning into their romance, and Jeremiah beginning to move forward with new possibilities.

The feature film is likely to follow these arcs into adulthood, while leaving plenty of room for the dramatic twists and heart-wrenching turns that have made the series a cultural touchstone. Fans of the books know that Han never shies away from reshaping her own source material, so even the most dedicated readers can expect surprises. Whether the movie will include the same bittersweet closure offered in the novels or forge a fresh path altogether remains to be seen. The decision to expand the franchise into film comes on the heels of the series’ massive global success. Since its debut in 2022, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has become a breakout hit for Prime Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra nikolajev (@lexniko)

It's dominating social media conversations with each season. By moving to the big screen, the franchise is expected to deliver a conclusion with higher stakes and a more expansive scope. For fans who have grown up alongside Belly and her circle of family and friends, the upcoming movie promises both closure and a chance to say a final goodbye to Cousins Beach. No release date has been announced yet, but anticipation is already sky-high. One thing is clear that Jenny Han has one more story to tell, and audiences are ready to follow Belly wherever her journey leads next.