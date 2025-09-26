'Special Forces' Season 4 premiere delivers jaw-dropping elimination, loses a Bravo star on day one

A Bravo reality star nearly fainted during the premiere episode of 'Special Forces' Season 4

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' is back with a new season, and the fans can't stop talking about it. During the premiere episode of 'Special Forces' Season 4, which was released on September 25, one celebrity who failed to perform the rigorous task ended up calling it quits. In the first episode of the Fox competition series, the new recruits were split into two teams and tasked with repelling down from a helicopter hovering high in the sky above the Moroccan desert. It appears that the challenge turned out to be too difficult for the 'Vanderpump Rules' star, Brittany Cartwright. After they landed safely on the ground, the recruits had to carry barrels and heavy bags of grains and other equipment to their campsite.

Throughout the task, many stars felt exhausted, especially Cartwright. While having a chat with the Special Forces trainer Jovon "Q" Quarles, the out-of-breath Bravolebrity said, "I'm, like, dying, sorry. I can't. I don’t think I can make it." In a private confessional, 'The Valley' star spoke about feeling out of shape amid the intense competition. "I’m not the fittest I’ve ever been in my life, that’s for sure. But chasing around my 4-year-old has been very helpful," Cartwright, who shares son Cruz, 4, with ex Jax Taylor, said.

Unfortunately, Cartwright's team was the slowest when it came to collecting their survival necessities and, as punishment, had to run back to camp on foot. After hearing the news, Cartwright sighed, "I’m gonna have a panic attack." As Cartwright tried her best to keep up with her co-stars, she hit a wall 500 yards into the sprint. Then, Cartwright told Quarles, "I feel like I’m gonna pass out. I’m sorry." Soon after, Quarles reminded Cartwright, "You know what this means, right?" to which she responded, "I don’t want to be the first to go, but…"

Quarles encouraged her by saying, "You gottta dig deep and figure out how bad you want this s**t." Sadly, Cartwright couldn't gather the courage and strength to complete the task, and she went on to say, "I can’t, I’m gonna throw up. I’m really sorry, I feel like s**t." After a defeated Cartwright agreed to go home, she said, "I knew I was gonna be first. I f**king knew it. So embarrassing." Now, 17 stars remain in the competition.'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Fox.