Controversial ‘Sister Wives’ star reveals his attitude sparked drama on ‘Special Forces’: ‘I've a big mouth’

Turns out Kody Brown’s “big mouth” got him into hot water again—this time, not with his wives, but with his ‘Special Forces’ co-stars.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is setting the record straight on rumors about his clashes with his 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' co-stars. During his latest red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Brown family patriarch confessed that his 'big mouth' caused some conflicts between him and some cast members of 'Special Forces' as they finished tasks that were administered by veteran special forces operatives. In the interview, Kody said, “I’m a Gen X man, it’s just a different culture. Most of them were younger than my children, or I was old enough to be their parent, and I have a big mouth.”

While addressing the rumors of conflict, the TLC star further elaborated, “I think of it as being very generous; other people think about it as being bossy. Maybe it was a little demanding, it came across wrong, I don’t know. I think I’m friendly.” Elsewhere in the interview, Kody stated that the Fox competition series challenged him in ways he could have never imagined. Throughout his time on the show, Kody struggled a bit when it came to mental challenges and lost focus a lot. “I was messing up quite a bit. But it wasn’t because I wasn’t physically fit, it was because I wasn’t mentally fit," Kody explained.

When Kody was asked if any of his former wives, including Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, would watch the show, he responded, "I don't think any of them will watch me on this show." Speaking of his current wife, Robyn Brown, Kody exclaimed, "Ohh, Robyn's gonna watch it. She's intrigued by the experience. Yeah, Robyn will watch it." When Kody was questioned if Robyn would ever compete on 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,' he replied, “I wouldn’t ever let Robyn do this. I would never put her through this. She’s a tender person. She’s a great mother, but she’s not going to be focused on her fitness and trying to do crazy things.”

'Sister Wives' Season 20 is already on the horizon, and it promises the fans plenty of drama and entertainment. The official trailer of the upcoming season showed Kody trying to make amends for his past deeds. However, not everybody is ready to accept Kody's apology. While having a chat with Access Hollywood, Christine mentioned that she wouldn't accept any of Kody's apologies until he fixed his relationship with his kids. Over the years, Kody has had a complicated relationship with his 18 kids.

In the interview, Christine explained, “Take care of your kids, reach out to your kids. Call them, spend time with them, and work on that relationship. Actions have to happen, not just words. My kids are heartbroken, even the ones who talk about how they’ve moved on, they’ve accepted this is their dad, this is what he does, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for my kids to not have a great relationship with their dad.” In case you're wondering, 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' debuts on September 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox, and 'Sister Wives' Season 20 is set to premiere on September 28, 2025, at 10 pm. ET on TLC.