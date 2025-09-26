Jussie Smollett claps back after ‘disrespect’ on ‘Special Forces’ as he tries to rewrite controversial past

After his 2019 hate crime scandal, Jussie Smollett faces physical and emotional challenges on ‘Special Forces’ Season 4

Fox's 'Special Forces' Season 4 is making sure the viewer gets all the thrills and spice from the get-go. The premiere episode showcased celebrity contestants going through brutal challenges, laying the groundwork for an exciting season ahead. Amidst the tough environment, a celebrity contestant voiced his displeasure after getting yelled at by an instructor. The participant made sure to let the viewers know that he will take orders but doesn't like being "disrespected."

During a physically grueling challenge, carrying supplies uphill, Jussie Smollett drew the ire of Directing Staff member and veteran Navy SEAL Jovon Quarles. The instructor demanded, "Sixteen, what are you doing? What is your problem? You all are truly pissing me off, especially you, Sixteen. Sixteen, y'all better hurry up!" Smollett later talked to the camera, saying, "I'm okay with taking orders. I just don't like to be yelled at, all up in my face. I don't like being disrespected," as per Entertainment Weekly.

The contestants also endured bear crawls in mud and helicopter rappelling before attempting to rest in the barracks. Smollett and most contestants survived the first episode, though Brittany Cartwright of 'Vanderpump Rules' chose to leave the competition on day one. In the premiere of the reality series, Smollett explained his motivation for joining, sharing, "I'm here because I've been through some s**t, and it's been very public. I was called a liar, with everybody believing something that was not true. This feels like a reset." His comment was in reference to the widely publicized alleged hate crime hoax. In January 2019, Smollett's life took a dramatic turn when he reported being the victim of a hate crime in Chicago.

Smollett claimed two men attacked him, but allegations soon emerged that he had staged the incident himself, making it one of the most high-profile false police report cases in modern US history, as per A&E. The Chicago Police Department claimed to have found evidence that Smollett paid his alleged attackers in a case that cost $130,000 to investigate. City officials filed a lawsuit, and Smollett countersued. He was initially indicted on 16 felony charges, which were later dropped through a deal with prosecutors. A special prosecutor then tried him again, resulting in a conviction, but after Smollett's appeal, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled he should not have faced a second trial. In May, Smollett and the city of Chicago settled their legal disputes, and he has consistently maintained his innocence.