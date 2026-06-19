‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 twist changes everything as six favorites find themselves in danger

After America voted for its favorite couple, the host announced one more twist that sent two islanders home

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 threatened to change everything for the previously recoupled islanders, including Jen-Gabriel, Aniya-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Kayda-Zach, Kenzie-Corbin, Melanie-Sincere, and Sol-Caleb. Ariana Madix arrived in the villa to announce the voting results and told the islanders, “As you know, things can change very quickly in this villa, and tonight is no exception. America has been voting for its favorite couple.” She then revealed four couples, Trinity-Bryce, Aniya-KC, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach, were safe from elimination. This meant Jen-Gabriel, Sol-Caleb, and Kenzie-Corbin were at risk of going home. The host then asked these three couples to join her in front of the fire pit. “Girls on one side and boys on the other,” she said.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 featuring Melanie and Sincere's reaction to the elimination twist (Image Source: Peacock)

Ariana then announced a twist, “Kenzie and Corbin, Jen and Gabe, and Sol and Caleb…since you’re America’s least favorite couples…you’re now vulnerable. However, only one boy and one girl will be leaving the villa tonight. And that decision will be made by your fellow islanders.” This left everyone in shock, and the host told the male islanders they had to decide which girl they wanted dumped from the island. Similarly, the female islanders had to choose a boy to send home.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 featuring Kenzie, Jen, and Sol during the elimination (Image Source: Peacock)

During the girls' conversation, they listed the pros and cons of each male islander and discussed their connection with their partner. Trinity noted that she felt as if Gabe had always been waiting for someone new to come in, and the others agreed. However, they also talked about his connection with Jen. Aniya mentioned that she wouldn’t be fine with them picking Gabriel. After a lot of discussion, Aniya said they would quickly vote among themselves; however, it was a tie. As for the boys, they discussed the need for a genuine reason to choose one girl to eliminate. Sincere and Zach noted that Kenzie had been continuously making “jumps” from one islander to another and reflected on how she had been exploring her connections. According to Sincere, Sol had to go home because she was not in a couple. They also discussed whether anyone would want to explore their connection with Sol if she weren’t eliminated. KC noted that he would like to.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 featuring the eliminated islanders Gabriel and Sol (Image Source: Peacock)

While the islanders were still on the fence about who to dump from the villa, Ariana asked them to share their decision. On behalf of the boys' group, Sincere announced that they chose Sol. As for the girls, they chose to send Gabriel home. Ariana asked the two how they felt about being dumped. “I’m not surprised. Everyone was closed off when I came here. So…you’re all putting me out of my misery. So thank you,” responded Sol. She added that after arriving at the villa, she learned it was already “couples island,” and she was happy for the islanders who were coupled up.