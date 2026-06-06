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Shemar Moore is back as Malcolm Winters on 'The Young and the Restless', and the excitement is real

Moore made his return for the first time in April this year as he shared screen space with Fox for the first time in 30 years.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Shemar Moore in a still from 'The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)
Shemar Moore in a still from 'The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

'S.W.A.T' star Shemar Moore is back as Malcolm Winters in 'The Young and the Restless'. The actor will be seen back in as he attempts to reconnect with daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and his newly discovered son, Holden (Nathan Owens). In a recent clip doing the rounds, Malcom returns to Genoa City, and meets Holden and ex, Stephanie  (Vivica A. Fox). Also meeting him is Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), Holden's travel companion.

Shemar Moore in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)
Shemar Moore in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Moore made his return for the first time in April this year as he shared screen space with Fox for the first time in 30 years. The storyline saw him learn that Stephanie had given birth to their son, Holden, but the paternity was maintain a tight-lipped secret. Moore made his debut as Winters in 1994 and was with the soap until 2005. He later joined 'Criminal Minds' and after that was seen in 'S.W.A.T.' He is currently working on the spin-off, 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' In related news, head writer Josh Griffit explained to Soap Opera Digest about why Moore's character had to return. "Malcolm has got to come back because he’s got some thanks to give to Cane (Billy Flynn),” Griffith said. "And now that he’s out of the woods and he’s not preoccupied with his own medical condition, he needs to make a connection with his new son, Holden, his surprise offspring with Stephanie. And, of course, he’ll be spending some quality time with his biological daughter, Lily.

Shemar Moore in a still from 'The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)
Shemar Moore in a still from 'The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

"The idea of Holden as his son literally came to me watching a scene between Holden and Lily and watching Christel with Nathan. I wasn’t seeing it romantically, because I’m fixated on Lily and Cane, but I thought, 'We need to bring him more into the world [of Genoa City]. We need to look at how to do that. And then I thought, ‘Wait a second, I want him to be Malcolm’s son!’ And so we decided that'. And when I looked back into history, I thought, ‘Well, if you look at the timing, and he had this relationship with the character that Vivica Fox played, and I said, ‘I wonder if we can get Vivica back, as well.’ And then it just all fell together." New episodes of 'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

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