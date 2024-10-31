Who is Kelly Reilly's husband? Yellowstone's most complicated character's real-life partner shuns the limelight

'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly mostly avoids discussing her relationships in public

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kelly Reilly continues to make headlines as the daughter of the Dutton family in 'Yellowstone,' and with the second part of the fifth and final season on the horizon, anticipation is mounting high concerning her character's fate. Reiley, who played Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone,' is characterized as a fiery woman who is independent and knows how to get things done her way.

In addition to Beth's fiery attitude, her relationship with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is another highlight of 'Yellowstone,' which has made fans go gaga. Beth and Rip share a deep and meaningful bond, strengthened by their shared childhood experiences. While many fans are rooting for Reilly and Hauser to be endgame in real life, it's worth noting that the lovely Beth has already found her prince charming and is happily married.

When did Kelly Reiley get married to Kyle Baugher?

Kelly Reiley tied knot to Kyle Baugher in 2012 (YouTube/@soaptrend)

Reilly married banker and Princeton graduate Kyle Baugher in Somerset, England, in 2012. Since then, they have settled in New York, where they enjoy gardening and exploring the state's natural beauty, as per Giant Freakin Robot. Reilly, who values her privacy, seldom discusses Baugher publicly since he is not part of the entertainment industry.

The couple mostly keeps a low profile and has no children. In addition, the couple shares a dog. While Reilly often finds herself in the public eye, little is known about Baugher, who prefers to stay out of the limelight but is supportive of his wife’s career.

What does Kelly Reiley have to say about her relationship with Kyle Baugher?

Kelly Reiley mostly stay tight-lipped about her relationship with Kyle Baugher (YouTube/@soaptrend)

Reilly openly discussed her relationship with Baugher in 2011, stating that she splits her time between her house on the Sussex-Surrey border and New York, where her partner, who is not in the entertainment industry, lives, per The Guardian. She also expressed her intention to settle in one location soon, seeking a more stable lifestyle despite her constant back-and-forth between the two places.

In 2015, Reilly briefly mentioned her marriage to Baugher while promoting her play 'Old Times', reflecting on the changes in her life. She noted that after eight years away from the stage due to the demands of her career and personal life, she felt ready to return to the theater, feeling fulfilled and happy in her marriage, as per The Standard. In the same conversation, Reilly stated a desire to achieve a better balance between her personal and professional lives.

Who was Kelly Reiley dating before tying the knot with Kyle Baugher?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetworks)

Before marrying Baugher, Reilly dated British actor JJ Feild in the early 2000s. While the details of their first encounter are unknown, it's possible that sparks flew between them after meeting on the set of 'Last Orders' in 2001, where the two portrayed each other's romantic interests. They were also spotted together on several occasions, including a screening of 'I Am Sam' in 2001 and a 'Pride and Prejudice' premiere' party in 2005. However, not much is known about the two beyond that.

Reiley began dating Israeli actor Jonah Lotan in 2006, and the couple eventually became engaged. However, they later parted ways, and the reasons for their breakup remain unknown to the public.

