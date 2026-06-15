'AGT' fans discover surprising Bruno Mars connection after this duo stuns judges with unforgettable audition

Nyjah and Zyah from presented a soulful melody to the judges, after which fans discovered their connection with Bruno Mars.

'America's Got Talent' introduced viewers to another rising musical act. This time, it is the musical duo Nyjah and Zyah, whose spellbinding audition aired on June 9. The boys instantly became internet darlings, and some sleuth dug out their Bruno Mars connection. Fans online have pointed out a connection between the duo and Bruno Mars, claiming they are related to the superstar. "I love that the ONLY reason I know they are related to Bruno Mars is because of reading the comments here. The boys never flaunted that once to try to show off their connections or whatever. Making their own mark with their own skills and talent. Their harmonizing was spot on. Rooting for them!" a fan shared on YouTube.

Still of Nyjah and Zyah in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The audition wasn't their first brush with public attention. The brothers had already gone viral on social media through their old-school R&B covers. However, 'AGT' was a completely different challenge for them, as they were thrust into the spotlight in front of millions all at once. They held their nerve and belted out 'Heartbeat' to move forward on this journey. All the judges were impressed, but one of them had some tough feedback. The question is, did one bad critique ruin the duo's dream before it set sail?

The boys were welcomed on stage with lots of cheers. Cowell was the one who interacted with them the most. After finding out they were brothers, the judge asked who was the naughtiest, and they figured out it was Zyah Rhythm. The boys from O‘ahu, Hawaii, then shared how they were inspired by Grace VanderWaal's audition back in Season 11. Now, they feel ready to give their all and enter the very stage where VanderWaal's performance once motivated them. Before starting their performance, they had something for the ladies. The duo went to the judges' podium and presented a rose each to Sofia Vergara and Mel B. The male judges jokingly complained about being left out. Vergara ended the bit by asking Howie Mandel not to be "jealous."

Soon, the reason behind the gifts became clear. 'Heartbeat,' the duo's original song, contains lyrics that say, "Can I be your heartbeat or the flowers in your hair?" Well, the teenagers definitely know how to serenade the women. The rest of the song was also as heartening as the aforementioned lyrics. The performance drew cheers and applause from the audience. The judges also seemed to be taken by the performance. By the time the performance wound down, everyone knew that they were watching something special. Howie was the first one to provide his feedback. He shared that the performance actually took him back to VanderWaal's audition. “I have to say that your voice reminded me a little bit of Grace VanderWaal. I think you’re going to be memorable. I think people are going to remember your name, and I just think they are stars,” he shared.

Still of Nyjah and Zyah in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Vergara was also impressed by the melodious performance and called it "heaven" on that stage. Mel B offered the only criticism of the night, "You are very likable, and I’m rooting for you. I want you to do well, but I have to be honest with you also: the song didn’t really connect with me, but what did connect with me was your vocals and your harmonies. That I won’t forget," shared the Spice Girls alum. Cowell intervened and stated to the boys, "If you’ve got talent, you’ve got talent, and you do." Such a massive compliment from Cowell, the man behind acts like One Direction, definitely made a lot of heads turn. Ultimately, the boys received all four yeses, meaning they will move forward. To find out if the nephews will follow in the footsteps of Mars, tune in to AGT every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC.