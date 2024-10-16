How 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' fits in 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' timeline

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chuck Lorre's TV universe is expanding with 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage', a new sitcom set between the events of 'Young Sheldon' and 'The Big Bang Theory'. Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the show shifts focus from Sheldon to his older brother, Georgie, as he deals with life as a husband and father. Built from 'Young Sheldon's best storyline, it will be the franchise's first true family-centric series, exciting fans after the Coopers' story arc.

While 'Young Sheldon' initially capitalized on Sheldon's popularity, it evolved into an ensemble show by its finale, with the Coopers’s personal arcs often outshining the boy genius. This dynamic inspired 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage', featuring the McAllisters as part of the extended cast. While details are scarce, its place in the timeline hints at what's to come.

A look at 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' timeline

A still from 'Young Sheldon'

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' follows a new chapter in the 'Big Bang Theory' timeline, set between 'Young Sheldon' and the main series. This timing allows the show to stand apart, with little or no need for Iain Armitage’s Sheldon or the familiar Pasadena crew, like Leonard, Penny, and the rest.

What makes 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' so exciting is its freedom. While 'Young Sheldon' was greenlit due to its 'Big Bang' ties, it also faced issues with plot inconsistencies and limitations imposed by established canon. These restrictions ultimately led to the prequel's early end after seven seasons. In contrast, 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' delivers more creative flexibility, allowing the show to grow in fresh directions.

When does 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' take place?

A still from 'Young Sheldon'

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' picks up just months after George’s death in 'Young Sheldon', making it a true follow-up with a minimal time gap between the two shows. However, this brief break allows the new series to stand on its own, free from lingering questions about its predecessor’s unresolved storylines, like the fates of Missy and Meemaw, which were left unclear in the 'Young Sheldon' finale.

The good news is that Missy, Meemaw, and Mary will appear in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage', though they won’t have major roles. While it's disappointing that Georgie’s remaining Texas relatives won’t be heavily featured, they’ll still make occasional appearances. As for Sheldon, there’s no word yet on when Iain Armitage will return as the boy genius. Since Sheldon is in Pasadena for his post-graduate studies, his involvement in the new show will likely be limited to his visits back to Medford.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' bridges a 13-year gap to 'The Big Bang Theory'

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' is set in 1994, the same year as 'Young Sheldon's finale. This places it 13 years before Sheldon and Leonard meet Penny in 'The Big Bang Theory' pilot, set in 2007. When Sheldon moved to Pasadena, it would still be a decade before Leonard became his roommate. Despite sharing the same universe, the new show won’t reference events from 'The Big Bang Theory' — at least not in its early seasons.

As for Georgie’s arc, his character in 'The Big Bang Theory' wasn’t introduced until Sheldon’s wedding to Amy in season 11, set in 2018. This leaves over two decades before Montana Jordan’s version of Georgie evolves into Jerry O’Connell’s portrayal of Sheldon’s older brother. With this timeline, the 'Young Sheldon' sequel has plenty of room to explore Georgie and Mandy’s journey, including the start of his tire business and their eventual separation.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' trailer

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' is all set to drop on CBS on Thursday, October 17, at 8 pm ET/PT