From ‘Bachelor’ stars to TikTok icons, here’s who might compete for the mirrorball in ‘DWTS’ Season 34

From Bindi’s brother to a social media star. Here’s who’s in (and who’s not) on ‘DWTS’ season 34.

‘DWTS’ Season 34 is just around the corner, and fans can’t stop guessing who the celebrity contestants will be. So far, the network has unveiled four contestants, but that’s not nearly enough for fans. Meanwhile, many rumored stars haven’t confirmed or denied their participation in ‘DWTS.’ Hence, they are on the list! Check out the potential celebrity contestants lineup for Season 34:

1. Robert Irwin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The 21-year-old Australian wildlife conservationist was the first confirmed contestant announced by ABC. So, Robert Irwin will definitely be on the show and maybe even ace it. He already has an in-house trainer with his sister, Bindi Irwin, who won ‘DWTS’ Season 21. Speaking on the Today Show, Robert joked that there’s “no pressure” on the show because his sister won a Season. But he revealed taking lessons from her. “I am really leaning on all of her knowledge. She’s given me a few tips already,” he revealed.

2. Alix Earle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Another celebrity who’s certain to appear on the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season is Alix Earle. The social media influencer, who admitted to having little experience as a dancer, is set to dazzle on the show. She admitted that joining the beloved dance competition show was a no-brainer for her. “When this opportunity came to me, it was like, ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

3. Jen Affleck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Affleck (@jenniferlaffleck)

The ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star was confirmed as a contestant by the network on social media. Even before it was official, Affleck took to social media to express her love for the show. She posted a dance video with Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, grooving to ‘Diva’ by Beyoncé. “I could get used to this dance floor,” she captioned the post.

4. Whitney Leavitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

The last confirmed contestant was another big surprise. Affleck’s co-star and fellow ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star will also be a contestant on ‘DWTS.’ Both of them will be leaving Utah for L.A. to compete on the show this fall. Following her official announcement, Leavitt shared her excitement through an Instagram reel of her dancing her heart out in her pajamas. “Ahhhhh, this was such a hard secret to keep from you guys!!! Get ready because I do be coming for that mirrorball,” she captioned the post.

5. Taylor Lautner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

The ‘Twilight’ actor has been creating buzz over his potential appearance on the show, but it has not been confirmed. “Taylor is one of the top people they want for this next Season. They’re in talks with it now and finalizing everything,” a source told The Sun. However, Parade shut down the rumor, saying the actor won’t be on the show. An exclusive source told the outlet that “there is no truth whatsoever” to Lautner’s participation on ‘DWTS.’

6. Grant Ellis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Another rumored celebrity contestant is Grant Ellis. The ‘Bachelor’ star is among the highly speculated potential contestants, but is there any truth to the claim? Speaking to Parade, he admitted that if he had been offered the dance show, he wouldn’t have said no. “It’s something that I would love to do, but whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” he added. Clearly, Ellis is not coming to the show, at least not this Season.

7. Kelsey Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Anderson (@kelseyanderson)

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star is familiar with the ‘DWTS’ ballroom! She spent plenty of time on set supporting her pro dancer fiancé, Joey Graziadei. The latter even won the mirrorball with his partner Jenna Johnson, and Anderson joined him in the celebration. Could she join the dance stage after her fiancée’s success last Season? “[Maybe I’ll] get my Dancing with the Stars moment. Maybe I’ll win,” she teased, speaking to Swoon. So, the verdict’s still out!

8. Dylan Efron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)

Dylan Efron, brother of ‘High School Musical’ star Zac Efron, is also among the rumored contestants. However, ‘The Traitors’ star is yet to confirm or deny the speculations.

9. Cynthia Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey)

She may not have indicated her participation, but she’s pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy’s first choice. In an interview with TV Insider, the choreographer admitted that his ‘Got to Get Out’ co-star would be great on the show. “I think Cynthia would do well on Dancing With the Stars,” he said.

10. Faith Martin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Martin (@faithsmartin)

The reality star who appeared in Gerry Turner’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ Season could also be a great fit for the show. As per Parade, she won the ‘Dancing with the Tri-City Stars’ in Richland, WA, in 2015. Could ‘DWTS’ be her next goal? Stay tuned to find out!