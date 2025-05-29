Alix Earle just joined ‘DWTS’ — but she might already be plotting her next big career move

Alix Earle’s fans thought her podcast was done for — but her surprise move to ‘DWTS’ might be the start of something bigger

'Dancing with the Stars' second cast member has been revealed, and it happens to be a famous TikToker who captured millions of followers with her 'Get ready with me' videos. Fans are excited to see influencer Alix Earle in her role as a ballroom dancer. The multi-talented creator recently dished out details about her next venture. “That was, behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess,” she told WSJ Magazine. "We have plans to bring things back, elevate things. It might look a little different, but I’m excited to see what we do with it,” she continued while discussing her podcast 'Hot Mess.'

In March, Earle had confirmed that the podcast was a "spring break" and would return with a new strategy. She followed up on TikTok as well, saying, "put a pause on podcasting now for the foreseeable future," while there was no further inclination towards when the Miami-based creator would be resuming her show, as per Prada. "I've loved [podcasting] so much," she admitted back then. "I'm really proud of what I built with the podcast. Those of you who come back every week and listen and watch, I love you so much." "Brb we’re on spring break," a caption read on the official Instagram page of the podcast. However, Earle did urge her fans to follow her broadcast channel for exclusive updates.

Reports suggest the news came in close to the heels of the 'Hot Mess' podcast being dropped from Alex Cooper's Unwell Network. Cooper is a renowned podcaster with her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. However, the latter denied the allegation while discussing the issue on her Instagram stories as per People, "Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do Unwell," she wrote. "[I don't know] why she can't/what's going on," Cooper clarified. She further mentioned that her network has returned the IP belonging to Earle and concluded the note with "learned from the best."

It is after the fallout with the venture that Earle turned her attention to 'DWTS'; she also famously mentioned "spilling the tea" for fans while she participates on the show. This could be one of the golden opportunities for the social media influencer to revive her role as a podcaster. It might just be the plan to interview or reveal the behind-the-scenes from the ballroom competition on the audio-video show in the future. "When this opportunity came to me, it was like, ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes," she said on 'Good Morning America' during her reveal.

Earle is already making waves with her stunning appearance at the AMAs recently, the influencer presented the Favorite Female R&B Artist award during the star-studded event. She is in a relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios, who is a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. The creator boasts of a $10 million net worth, and it is bound to increase in the future with her 'DWTS' popularity.