After leaving ‘DWTS’ for motherhood, this pro dancer might just be returning for Season 34

Lindsay Arnold reveals why she left 'Dancing with the Stars' after Season 30 and if she's making a return

Former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold is spilling the beans on her potential comeback to the ABC dance competition. While appearing on an episode of Tay and Taylor Lautner's 'The Squeeze' podcast, Arnold was asked whether she would return to the fan-favorite dance competition 'DWTS' anytime in the future. According to Entertainment Now, Arnold said, "I feel like I could never say never. I feel like the show is on such a huge trajectory right now. I could see it being on for many more years to come.” In the interview, Arnold also stated that many fans assumed that she was preparing for 'DWTS' Season 34 due to her latest social media posts about being in Los Angeles.

While addressing the 'DWTS' speculations circulating on social media, the 31-year-old professional dancer shared, "I’m like, no, I’m not. I’m not going to troll you and be like, maybe.” However, that doesn't mean that Arnold has bid adieu to 'Dancing With The Stars' forever. “Am I saying that I would never come back? No, I’m not saying that either. So it really is just like, it’s got to feel right," Arnold explained.

Previously, Arnold served as a pro dancer on 'Dancing With the Stars' for 10 seasons. In 2022, she made the difficult decision to step away from the show to focus on being a hands-on mother to her daughter, Sage, whom she welcomed with her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, in September 2020. “I wanted to give my full potential, and I could no longer do that,” Arnold shared.

Even after giving birth to Sage, Arnold returned to the ballroom floor — but the transition wasn’t easy. “Before getting pregnant, I was always like, ‘Will I come back after having a baby?’ And I did. I went back. I did a season with Sage, and it was just a very, very, very different experience for me. I’m like, my 24/7 job is being a mom … I had a really hard time that season,” Arnold recalled.

During Season 30 of 'Dancing With The Stars,' Arnold was partnered up with the former 'Bachelor' Matt James. Before Season 30 ended, Arnold knew that she wouldn't be returning for the next season of the dance show. Arnold further added, "At the end of that season, I honestly felt like I knew in my heart, I'm like, 'I think this is it for me.' I think I kind of like pushed it aside for a while, but then ultimately, I just knew. I remember calling my husband after the finale and just bawling."

At that point, Arnold even wondered whether watching the show after her departure would be a painful experience for her, but she found that it was actually fun for her. Arnold continued, “I was on my couch with Sage, eating popcorn, watching … it was the best feeling ever." Since then, Arnold has gone on to welcome her second daughter, June Cusick, in May 2023, and she continues to navigate her motherhood journey.