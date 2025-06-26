DWTS’ latest casting rumor hints at a ‘Bachelor’ name fans didn’t expect to see again: ‘Anyone but...’

Grant Ellis' rumored 'DWTS' casting has fans saying the same thing and you'll see why

'Dancing With the Stars' has previously cast 'The Bachelor' stars, including Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Matt James. Joey Graziadei became the first 'Bachelor' to win the Mirrorball trophy along with pro dancer partner Jenna Johnson for season 33 in 2024. However, fans are not ready to warm up towards the idea of having another reality star from the 'Bachelor' universe for season 35. Recently, during an Instagram live, Grant Ellis expressed the desire to be on the coveted show. He discussed the possibilities while confirming his split from fiancée Juliana Pasquarosa, as per Prada.

However, seasoned fans couldn't digest the news and complained that Ellis wasn't a good fit for the ballroom scene on a Reddit forum. "Ugh, no more bachelors!!!! He’s a great dancer!!! Give him to Britt if he really is gonna be on!" the main message on the thread read. "I’m honestly so over having a default bachelor contestant every year. It only makes sense if they’re likeable lol," a fan criticized. "Openly talking about it before it’s officially announced will very likely get him dropped," a viewer noted. "He would prob be an early boot unless he’s paired with a super popular pro. Not sure he has many fans," a Reddit user chimed in.

"Yeah, but votes-wise wise he’s not well-liked, especially going up against Alix Earle and Robert. Unless he gets Rylee, which I doubt bc of Robert. I see him being an early boot. His season was a flop, and the way he dogged on Litia afterwards made people like him less," another fan reasoned, picking the already two fan favorites of DWTS season 34. "I truly think Grant will flame out quicker than Matt James if he is cast. I don’t see him being popular with voters, considering how his season ended!" a netizen agreed. Even if Ellis is cast, he will certainly be voted out very quickly, given his popularity.

However, this hasn't dampened the reality star's spirits, as he confidently spoke about his passion for dance in an earlier interview with Prada. “I’m open to it, 100 percent,” he said, despite admitting that he had experienced burnout from participating in reality shows. “I would love to do that, and I would love for people to see that fun side of me. I love to make people smile, so I think that’s something I would do.” In another interview with Swoon, Ellis' fiancée fawned over his dancing skills. “He’s a good dancer!” she insisted. “Yeah [he has the moves]. I do not have the moves, so at least one of us does.”

Meanwhile, the 'Bachelor' alum once again pitched himself for the dance show, “If it’s something that’s offered to me, then it’s something I’ll do,” he said. “If it’s not, I’m not going to be offended. But I would like to, you know?” he said. It is not clear whether Ellis will be cast after social media influencer Earle and wildlife conservationist Irwin. DWTS season 34 will be aired during the fall season, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorites compete in the ballroom.