‘DWTS’ is ‘in talks’ with ‘Twilight’ actor to compete on the show, and it’s a pleasant surprise

Source sets the record straight on Taylor Lautner's involvement in 'Dancing With the Stars'

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been testing fans’ patience and giving fuel to the fire of rumoured casting. Earlier, it was ‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, who even teased the fans by busting moves on social media. The recent addition to the list of rumored Season 34 contestants is Taylor Lautner. The beloved werewolf from ‘The Twilight Saga’ could potentially be dancing tango, salsa, jive, and much more. According to The Sun, Lautner is in negotiations to appear on the ABC dance competition show. The outlet also reported that the actor might be joined by his wife, Taylor Dome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

“Taylor is one of the top people they want for this next season. They’re in talks with it now and finalizing everything,” a source told the outlet. “There’s a chance his wife Tay could join too since they’ve become such a public figure as a duo with their podcast and wellness company,” the outlet continued. The source claimed that although Lautner will be the focus, they would love to have the couple appear on the show together. The insider alleged that joining ‘DWTS’ has been on Dome’s bucket list for several years. So, if Lautner appears on the show, it will mostly be to fulfill his wife’s long-time dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

Lautner rose to fame with the character of Jacob Black in the ‘Twilight’ franchise. He played a werewolf opposite Robert Pattinson’s Edward, who was a vampire. His chemistry with Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan and the love triangle between the three leads became a youth cultural phenomenon in the 2000s. While portraying a werewolf, Lautner had to master several skill sets, including stunts. According to the insider source, his background and “stunt experience” are among the major reasons why the network wants him onboard. “He'd be a force on the ballroom,” the source alleged.

Lautner also has a great overall persona and attitude, besides being athletic and ripped. “He's the full package, he'd be a great get if they can close the deal,” the source added. Moreover, the actor has generated a great social media presence and built a niche audience that loves him and his wife. Although the news is yet to be confirmed, he’d certainly be a great fit for the show. Another celebrity who’s rumored to be joining the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ season is Savannah Chrisley. The daughter of media personality and real estate entrepreneur Todd Chrisley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

She was recently in the news after Donald Trump pardoned her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, from their years-long prison sentence. They were convicted of defrauding banks of over $30 million. The source claimed that Savannah is talking with the network about appearing on the show. “Producers know she will be an extremely controversial pick and not everyone is on board with her, but as they've shown in the past, they are not afraid of controversy,” the insider alleged. “They enjoy casting choices that get people talking,” it added. So far, the only confirmed season 34 contestants are Robert Irwin and Alix Earle.